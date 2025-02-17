Water Crisis In Kashmir? Achabal Spring Dries Up For First Time In History Amid Climate Change

Kashmir is experiencing an unprecedented environmental crisis due to rising temperatures, deficient rainfall, and depleting groundwater levels. The region received negligible precipitation in January and February 2025, with an 80% deficit in rain and snowfall over the last three months. This has led to the drying up of water bodies, shrinking glaciers, and frequent forest fires.

Adding to concerns, the Khelo India Winter Games, scheduled for February 22-25, 2025, have been postponed due to insufficient snow in Gulmarg, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Achabal Spring

The Achabal Mughal Garden Spring in South Kashmir, a major water source for 15 villages and a contributor to the Jhelum River, has dried up completely for the first time. Varinag Spring, another key Jhelum tributary, has also recorded a 40% drop in water levels, causing Jhelum to reach its lowest-ever flow level.

Shabir Ahmad, a local social activist, expressed deep concern, "This is the first time in history that Achabal Spring has dried up. Other springs are also seeing declining water levels due to climate change, pollution, and illegal mining. Around 15 villages depend on this spring for drinking water. If this continues, our agriculture and horticulture will suffer greatly."

Severe Impact

The crisis is already affecting farmers, who rely on natural water sources for crops and orchards. Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, a 55-year-old farmer, described the dire situation, "Our land is dry, nothing is growing, and even drinking water is scarce. If we plant seeds, they won’t sprout. Apple orchards are already struggling, and this year may be worse."

Authorities have deployed water tankers to supply affected villages, but nearly 80% of the area has been impacted. Residents, witnessing this crisis for the first time, fear long-term damage to Kashmir’s agriculture-based economy.

Climate Change

Environmental experts attribute the crisis to global warming, deforestation, and groundwater depletion. Dr. Rouf Hamza, an environmental expert, explained, "Deforestation has disrupted groundwater recharge, and freshwater reserves are dwindling. In Varinag, a key source of Jhelum, water levels are at a historic low. Springs across Kashmir are drying up, and glaciers are shrinking. Without rain and snowfall, the situation will only worsen."

Forest Fires Escalate

The prolonged dry spell has also led to an alarming rise in forest fires. In the past two weeks, over 50 incidents have been reported across Baramulla, Bandipora, Rajouri, and Poonch. Even Srinagar’s Zabarwan Hills has witnessed multiple fire outbreaks. Weather analyst Faizan Arif warned, "This year’s prolonged dry spell is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Usually, winters bring rain and snow, but now, even a small spark can trigger a massive forest fire."

Drought Concerns for Summer 2025

With Jhelum at its lowest level and an 80-90% drop in precipitation, experts fear a drought-like situation in summer. Farmers and orchard owners, already struggling, may face severe water shortages, further impacting Kashmir’s economy.

Faizan Arif added, "If this trend continues, it will have devastating effects on agriculture and horticulture. Water sources are drying up, and without significant rainfall, summer will be extremely challenging."

As Kashmir grapples with an unprecedented environmental crisis, urgent measures are needed to address climate change, water conservation, and deforestation to prevent further damage.