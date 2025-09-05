Water Minister Parvesh Verma Rejects Claims Of Flooding In Civil Lines, Says 'Delhi Not Submerged'

Amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging in many areas near the Yamuna river, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday said that “there is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area,” suggesting that reports are showing a wrong picture. The water minister added that it would not be correct to say that the entire Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River.

Speaking to reporters in the Civil Lines area, Verma clarified that the service road along the Ring Road, which is currently waterlogged, is about 8 to 10 feet below the main Ring Road. He explained that the water on this service road is due to heavy rainfall on Thursday and not because of the Yamuna River. Authorities have started pumping out this rainwater, he said, as reported by ANI.

Verma said that the waterlogging shown in the media is limited to the service road and the area near the local temple. He added that the other parts of Civil Lines are unaffected, so describing Delhi as submerged in the Yamuna River is not right.

As reported by Hindustan Times, several residents of Civil Lines, particularly around Bela Road, said that the situation is difficult. Many said the water levels are similar to the 2023 floods, when large parts of the area were waterlogged. In some places, water had reached 4 to 5 feet, blocking doors and making daily life challenging.

Other low-lying areas near the Yamuna, including Bela road, Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazar are currently flooded. Even though the water level in the Yamuna slightly decreased on Friday morning, many of these regions remained submerged.

The waterlogging situation in Delhi has sparked concern among residents, especially in areas close to the Yamuna banks. Authorities are closely monitoring the water levels and carrying out pumping operations to reduce flooding in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, officials have urged residents to stay cautious and avoid low-lying areas near the Yamuna until the situation normalises.