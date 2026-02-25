Delhi water cut: 48-hour supply disruption in Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, and IGI Airport from today
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced a 48-hour water shutdown in Southwest Delhi from Feb 25 to Feb 27. Check the full list of affected areas, including Dwarka and Najafgarh, and find tanker helpline numbers.
Residents in several parts of the national capital are facing a significant water supply disruption starting today, Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 48-hour shutdown to allow for important infrastructure work at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP).
Timing and Reason for the Shutdown
The disruption began at 11:00 AM on February 25 and will continue until 11:00 AM on Friday, February 27.
According to the DJB, the shutdown is necessary for interconnection work on a newly laid 1,500 mm diameter twin raw water pipeline in the Bhagya Vihar area. This new line will connect to the existing twin raw water main of the Dwarka WTP to improve the long-term efficiency and reliability of the city’s water distribution network.
Extensive Areas Affected
The 48-hour cut is mainly affecting residential colonies and villages across Southwest Delhi. Key areas include:
Major Hubs: Dwarka Sub City (all sectors), Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and ICCC (Yashobhoomi).
Residential Localities: Mahavir Enclave, Vijay Enclave, Uttam Nagar group of colonies, Binda Pur, Sagar Pur, and parts of Janakpuri.
Villages & Enclaves: Pochanpur, Bharthal, Amberahi, Madhu Vihar, Dhulsiras, Bamnoli, Kapashera, and Shahbad Mohammadpur.
Commercial Centers: Najafgarh town and its nearby areas, Raj Nagar Phase I and II, and Palam.
