At Least Three Workers Killed, Six Injured As Water Tank Collapses At Solar Plant In Maharashtra

In a devastating incident, at least three workers were killed and six others injured on Friday after a water tank collapsed at a solar panel manufacturing plant in Nagpur’s Butibori MIDC, officials said, ANI reported.

Nagpur Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar said the accident occurred during construction work near a water tank at Awada, a solar panel manufacturing company. The tank collapsed, trapping the workers beneath the debris.

Out of six injured, three of them sustained serious injuries, and according to ANI, citing officials, the injured workers are receiving treatment at various private hospitals.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The labourers were working on a construction project near the water tank when it collapsed, trapping them underneath," Nagpur Superintendent of Police said, ANI reported.

Police and fire brigade reached the spot soon after receiving information of the incident, and further investigation is underway.