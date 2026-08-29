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'Water up to 20 feet, climbed trees to stay alive': Indians rescued from flood-hit Nepal recount horrors

Indians rescued from flood-ravaged Nepal recounted harrowing experiences of flash floods, missing loved ones and destroyed homes, while thanking Indian and Nepalese authorities for helping them return safely.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
'Water up to 20 feet, climbed trees to stay alive': Indians rescued from flood-hit Nepal recount horrors
Image Credit: IANS

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'Water up to 20 feet, climbed trees to stay alive': Indians rescued from flood-hit Nepal recount horrors
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