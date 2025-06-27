Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Thursday reaffirmed India's position that it will not lift the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, stating that the water under the treaty will not go anywhere. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Paatil said, "The water won't go anywhere. He "Bilawal Bhutto) had threatened of blood and water flowing but we are not scared of such hollow threats," he said.Responding to Pakistan People's Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on the Indus Water Treaty, he sais India will not be threatened by false or aggressive statements.Patil added, "Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto also gave a threat that if water won't flow, blood will flow. I want to say that we won't be intimidated by such threats. Ham aisi gidar dhamkiyon se darte nahi" Regarding the Indus Water Treaty, CR Patil stated, "This decision belongs to the Indian government. Whatever decision is taken will only benefit the nation." During a media briefing on the 11 years of the Modi government, Patil highlighted the government's achievements and work done by the Jal Shakti Ministry. He mentioned, "Under PM Modi's leadership, our country has been growing... This is the first government that thinks for all sections of society... Our farmers are getting direct transfer benefits." Patil also spoke about the government's efforts to conserve and effectively use water for the country's benefit, stating that a Rs 501 crore grant has been received for the Jal Jeevan Mission and the ministry is actively working on its implementation. Earlier, an important source told ANI that the Indian government has decided to divert water meant for Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty for use in four Indian states, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. The Jal Shakti Ministry is working on infrastructure development at a war-footing level to implement this decision. The ministry aims to ensure that not a single drop of water meant for Pakistan goes to waste. Instead, it will be utilised to meet the water needs of four states, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. These states will benefit from the diverted water, addressing their water shortages, sources added. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "Desh ka pani desh ke haq me bahega ("India's water will flow in India's favour")". The Jal Shakti Ministry has been working towards this goal under the guidance and supervision of Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil held several meetings at the Jal Shakti Ministry to review and discuss the Indus Water Treaty with officials. (With ANI inputs)