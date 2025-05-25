Waterfall-Like Visuals At Delhi Airport After Heavy Rains, Congress Shares Video – WATCH

Delhi Airport: After heavy rainfall in the national capital, a video surfaced showing a shed collapsing at Delhi Airport, creating a waterfall-like scene.

The video shared by the official handle of Kerala Congress on the social media platform X showed water falling on a shed at the Delhi Airport, followed by the collapse.

Vikas overflows in Delhi Airport after a drizzle. pic.twitter.com/BP7bA5QaGV — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) May 25, 2025

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds overnight, which resulted in waterlogging, air traffic disruption, and other issues. According to IANS, regions of Delhi, including the Delhi Airport area, Minto Road, and Moti Bagh, faced waterlogging and fallen trees.

Flights Affected

The Delhi Airport has issued an advisory at 7 pm on Sunday stating that due to “inclement weather conditions and changing wind patterns”, flight operations might be impacted at Delhi Airport.

It wrote, “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

Furthermore, the Airport requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

After heavy rainfall, 49 flights, including 17 international flights, were diverted between 11:30 pm and 4 am, ANI had reported earlier on Sunday. The Delhi Airport had also issued a passenger advisory at 06:50 am.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport stated, "Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates."

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the national capital and nearby regions, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours.

Rain In Other Parts Of India

Maharashtra's Mumbai also witnessed rainfall on Sunday morning, with the IMD predicting heavy rainfall in the state for the following few days.

The southwest monsoon also arrived over Kerala on Saturday, nearly a week ahead of the usual onset date of June 1, according to IMD. With the early onset, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of the state till May 28.

(with agencies' inputs)