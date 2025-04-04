‘Watershed Moment In Quest For Socio-Economic Justice’: PM Modi Hails Passage Of Waqf Bill In Parliament

PM Modi On Waqf Bill: Following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in both Houses of Parliament early Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the Members of the Parliament who participated in the Parliamentary and Committee discussions.

Calling the passage of the contentious bill a “watershed moment,” PM Modi said that this will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins.

In a post on the social media platform X on Friday, the Prime Minister said, “The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity.”

In a series of posts, PM Modi highlighted that the successful clearance of the Waqf Amendment Bill reaffirms the importance of extensive debate and dialogue

“Gratitude to all Members of Parliament who participated in the Parliamentary and Committee discussions, voiced their perspectives, and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations. A special thanks also to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee. Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed,” the Prime Minister said in another post.

He asserted that the legislation passed by Parliament will boost transparency and safeguard people’s rights.

“For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims. The legislations passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people’s rights,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting the importance of social justice, PM Modi also stated that the government will remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen, which will contribute to building a stronger and compassionate India.

“We will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice. On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India,” he added.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf Bill during the early hours of Friday by a majority of 128 votes against 95.

The bill got the green light from the Upper House following a lengthy debate that lasted for almost 12 hours. It was cleared by the Rajya Sabha a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha. Now, the bill will be required to be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent to become law.