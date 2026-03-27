Wave of change is building across Gujarat, people standing with AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI/GUJARAT: With Gujarat heading into a charged political phase, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, during their visit to the state, launched a sharp attack on the BJP-Congress nexus at the ‘Vijay Vishwas Sabha’ in Dahod. During the massive Sabha, Arvind Kejriwal asserted the people of Gujarat have risen against BJP’s repression and are now ready to bring change with the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP supremo revealed that rattled by the party’s growing support, BJP has resorted to daily arrests of AAP workers. Slamming three decades of BJP rule, he said the government has failed to provide even basic schools, hospitals, and irrigation water, exposing its flawed intent. He asserted that this time, people will vote for free electricity for farms and homes, Rs 1,000 for women, Rs 10 lakh health cover, and quality education.

Addressing the 'jansabha’, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “In the last 30 years, the BJP, along with the Congress, has looted Gujarat. But the most they have looted is the adivasi community. The greatest atrocities have been committed against the adivasi society. Today, across Gujarat, the most poor, the most exploited, and the most backward community is the adivasi society. You raise your children, they grow up, but there is no system for their education, no jobs for them, no employment opportunities. They end up farming alongside you. These people have ruined the lives of farmers.”

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He said, “It is not that there is no money for adivasi(s). The state and central government sends thousands of crores for you. A lot of money comes in your name. Yet I see such poor and ordinary people standing in front of me. If the money that came in your name over 30 years had been given directly to you, each person would have become a millionaire. Where does your money go?”

Highlighting corruption in schemes, he continued, “The money meant for the adivasi community, sent by the central government, the state government, and even the panchayat, where does it go? It goes into the pockets of BJP and Congress leaders. They will pay for it. The poorest of the poor work in MGNREGA and get the minimum wages for 100 days, where a labourer works hard in extreme heat, sweating and toiling, but that money also gets eaten up. Entries are made in your name in registers without your knowledge, fake thumb impressions are put, and money is withdrawn in your name.”

Narrating an incident, the AAP Chief shared, “Chetar Vasava came to know that the money of the poor was being looted. He asked them to show the register. Should he not have seen the register? Did he do anything wrong? He asked to see it. Instead, he was arrested and sent to jail. The MNREGA minister who committed the theft was not jailed because he sends money upwards. From the clerk to the minister, everyone is eating money. He spent three months in jail. For whom? Not for his children, not for his wife, not for his home, but for you, your family, your children, and your future, because your money was being stolen.”

Raising questions on welfare schemes, he added, “Money comes in your name under the ‘Nal Se Jal’ scheme. Crores and thousands of crores come. Did water reach your homes? No. Where did it go? All the money has been eaten up by BJP leaders. Money comes under many schemes, but not even a single rupee reaches you. You vote for them, they become MLAs and ministers with your votes. Their children study abroad, while your children don’t even have proper government schools. Government schools are broken, teachers don’t come, and your children’s future is ruined.”

He further added that if these leaders fall ill, they go abroad for treatment. Their children study abroad, and only their children get MLA tickets. Your children have no future. Yet we give them votes. The most oppression has been done on the adivasi society. Your water, forests, and land have been taken away. The police are set after you. Do they not harass you? Does the forest department not trouble you? The maximum FIRs have been registered against the adivasi community.

Shifting to Punjab before AAP, the AAP Supremo shared, “Before 2022, Punjab was in the same condition as Gujarat is today. There were two parties, Congress and the BJP-Akali alliance. One ruled for five years, then the other. Whoever came to power, both looted together. Their businesses were joint, just like in Gujarat. People of Punjab got fed up. Then a new party came, the Aam Aadmi Party, the party with the 'jhaadu' (broom) symbol. People decided to sweep away the old parties. In the 2022 elections, out of 117 seats, they gave 92 seats to the Aam Aadmi Party and wiped out Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal completely. All parties were wiped out.”

Explaining AAP's approach, he emphasised, “For four years, our government has been in Punjab. If I say give me votes and I will do this or that, every leader says this before elections. All of them lie. I will not say what I will do. I will tell you what we have already done in Punjab. What we have done in Punjab can definitely be done in Gujarat. The Punjab government belongs to farmers. Because CM Bhagwant Mann is the son of a farmer. He is not the son of a leader, not an MLA’s son, not a Chief Minister’s son, not from BJP or Congress. He is a farmer’s son and a teacher’s son. He understands the pain of farmers. He has himself driven a tractor and ploughed fields.”

Laying out key points, Arvind Kejriwal continued, “I will tell you five things that you must discuss in your villages. If you want these five things in Gujarat, you have to remove BJP and bring the Aam Aadmi Party. Bring the 'jhaadu'. The first thing we did for farmers was to ensure their happiness and prosperity. We made electricity for farming free in Punjab. Now farmers do not have to pay for running tube wells or irrigation. Electricity is free. Do you get free electricity in Gujarat? If you want free electricity in Gujarat, remove BJP. As we made it free in Punjab, it can be done here too. Farmers have started saving a lot of money every month.”

“Earlier, electricity for irrigation used to come at 2 AM or 3 AM, sometimes only for half an hour. Farmers had to stay awake all night. But now, from 9 AM to 5 PM, continuous electricity is supplied for 8 hours. Farmers no longer need to stay awake at night. Earlier, farmers had to wait four months for payment. Now, a farmer takes his crop to the mandi in the morning, and by evening, he receives a message on his phone that the money has been credited to his bank account. Within 24 hours, they get their payment, while in Gujarat farmers have to wait for months,” he added.

He further added, “In Punjab, the government buys the entire crop that farmers bring, which is not the case in Gujarat. Earlier, only 20% of fields had irrigation in Punjab. Today, after four years, 78% of fields have irrigation. BJP has been in Gujarat for 30 years, yet they could not provide irrigation. Even if you give them another 30 years, they will not, because they lack intent. They only want to loot. Give the Aam Aadmi Party one chance.” We made farmers prosperous, happy, and secure. If farmers are happy, Punjab is happy. If farmers are happy, Gujarat will be happy.”

Turning to healthcare, the AAP Supremo revealed that if someone in your house falls ill and you take them to a government hospital, no treatment happens. There are no doctors, hospitals are broken, no medicines are available, tests are not conducted, machines are not working. People die but do not return alive from government hospitals. If you go to private hospitals, it costs thousands and lakhs. People have to sell land and jewellery. We have provided health insurance of Rs 10 lakh per family in Punjab. Now, if someone falls ill, you can take them to the biggest hospitals where even billionaires and top leaders get treated.You do not have to pay anything.

Emphasising relief to families, he asked, “Should this not happen in Gujarat? If someone falls ill, do people not get looted? God forbid if someone gets cancer, kidney problems, liver issues, or heart disease. There are so many illnesses. Sometimes the child is ill, sometimes the mother, sometimes the daughter, sometimes the son. Even a small disease can cost lakhs. But now in Punjab, people do not have to worry. Treatment up to ?10 lakh is free in the best hospitals. Medicines are free, tests are free, doctors are free, hospital admission and room charges are free. Everything is free. You just go, get treated, and return home. There is only one condition. Remove BJP and bring the 'jhaadu'. If you remove BJP and bring the 'jhaadu', you will also get ?10 lakh insurance.”

Arvind Kejriwal shared that when we introduced the Rs 10 lakh insurance policy, other party leaders abused us a lot. “BJP people said, what is the need to give Rs 10 lakh insurance to the poor? They already have government hospitals. Congress leaders also abused us, saying the poor will develop bad habits. Is the Chief Minister’s treatment free or not? Is the ministers’ treatment free or not? Is the MLAs’ treatment free or not? Then should farmers’ treatment be free or not?” he added.

He noted, “Treatment for farmers, labourers, rickshaw pullers, common people, traders, everyone should be free. Do farmers work less than MLAs? Do labourers work less than ministers? If ministers and Chief Ministers get free treatment, then farmers should get free treatment first, ministers later.”

Explaining power reforms, he stated that electricity is free for every household in Punjab. Farming electricity was made free, and household electricity was also made free. Earlier, people used to get monthly bills of ?10,000 or ?5,000 even for small homes with a single bulb and fan. People were distressed and unable to pay. Today, 90% of households in Punjab get zero electricity bills with 24-hour supply.”

Attacking high tariffs, the AAP Chief asserted “Today, electricity in Gujarat is the most expensive in the country. We made electricity free for everyone. Congress and BJP shouted that this will create bad habits among the poor, that Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal are wasting money on the poor. You must have seen people on TV calling it freebies. But your Chief Minister’s electricity is also free, your ministers’ electricity is also free, your MLAs’ electricity is also free, your MPs’ electricity is also free. If their electricity is free, then our farmers’ electricity will also be free. Should it be or not? It is possible. There is only one condition. Remove BJP and bring the 'jhaadu'.”

Arvind Kejriwal said, “The fourth thing we did is that every woman above 18 years started receiving Rs 1000 every month directly in her account. Every woman above 18 years gets Rs 1000 per month. Should the people of Gujarat get this or not? This can also happen. The fifth thing, especially for the adivasi society, I want to say this. They have ruined your children's futures.”

The AAP Chief pointed out, “Government schools are in a very bad condition. We have built excellent government schools in Punjab. They are so good that people are withdrawing their children from private schools and enrolling them in government schools. Children from our government schools are becoming engineers, going to big colleges, becoming doctors. We train government school teachers in Canada, America, Singapore. I will secure your children’s future. No leader will say this to you, only Arvind Kejriwal can say this. Vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, vote for the 'jhaadu'.”

Arvind Kejriwal continued, “Many among you might say that for generations your families have been voting for BJP or Congress. But what have BJP and Congress given you? They have ruined your families. They only take you to rallies. If they need violence, they hand you sticks. Then they send you to jail. We are the ones who rot in jail and suffer. Do the sons of BJP ministers go to jail? Do the sons of BJP MLAs go to jail? Their children study abroad while we keep following them blindly.”

Urging a shift in thinking, he said, “Every election comes and we press the BJP button again. Not this time. This time we will think about ourselves. This time we will think about our children. Think about your children and your family. Which party can secure your future? Only the Aam Aadmi Party. No other party can provide education or employment to your children. Bhagwant Mann has given 65,000 government jobs in Punjab in four years. Not a single bribe was taken, not a single recommendation. Everything was done on merit. Not a single paper leak has happened in four years. Why? Because it is an honest government.”

Explaining the model, Arvind Kejriwal said, “You will ask where the money will come from for these pro-people schemes. Earlier, Punjab had a deficit budget. All parties said there is no money and the government is bankrupt. We ended corruption and bribery. Money started coming in. Roads are being built, water is reaching homes, electricity is available, and people are getting facilities. There is no shortage of money now because corruption has been eliminated.”

Citing strict action on corruption, the AAP Supremo asserted, “Yesterday morning, CM Bhagwant Mann had an MLA from his own party arrested and sent to jail over corruption charges. Does anyone do this? Does anyone send their own party MLA or minister to jail? If a Chief Minister comes to know that his MLA is taking money, he usually asks for his share. But we do not do that. Even if it is our own relative or close associate, if they commit corruption or betray the people, they will go to jail. We will not spare them. Today in Punjab, the most honest party is the Aam Aadmi Party. It is the only honest party in the entire country, a ‘kattar imaandar' (staunchly honest) party.”

He said, “They made allegations against me. They said Arvind Kejriwal has committed theft, Arvind Kejriwal has done a liquor scam, Arvind Kejriwal pocketed Rs 100 crore, Manish Sisodia pocketed Rs 100 crore. They filed so many cases through CBI and ED, conducted raids at our homes and offices, but not even one rupee was found. Not a single rupee. Where did the Rs 100 crore go? If Rs 100 crore was taken, it must be somewhere, kept as cash, deposited in a bank, used to buy property, spent somewhere. But nothing was found.”

Referring to court observations, he stressed, “Recently, a court order came. The court said that the entire case against Arvind Kejriwal is false. I am not saying this, the court upheld that there is no one as ‘kattar imaandar' as Arvind Kejriwal. The court upheld that there is no party as ‘kattar imaandar' as the Aam Aadmi Party. The court said that the BJP is lying, false allegations were made, and Arvind Kejriwal was trapped. They kept me in jail for six months on false charges. A Chief Minister was kept in jail for six months on false allegations. They ruined Delhi. This is not right. We have to end this goondaism.”

Turning to upcoming elections, Arvind Kejriwal added, “Now the Zila Parishad elections are coming. These people will give tickets to their leaders’ children, MLAs’ sons, Sarpanch’s sons. In our party, no one’s son will get a ticket. Your children will get tickets. Maximum people should apply for tickets to our party. We will give tickets to your children. You take charge of the government. Now we will form your government. It will be a ‘janta ki sarkar' that works for the people, not for leaders. Take charge of the Zila Parishad, Block Samiti, Nagar Palika, and Mahanagar Palika. Now you handle the government, you run the government. Just like Bhagwant Mann, the son of a farmer, is running Punjab, now the son of an adivasi family will run his own region.”

Emphasising clean governance, the AAP Chief stated, “We have to create a clean government. We will end corruption in Zila Parishads, Block Samitis, Nagar Palikas, and Mahanagar Palikas. Every single rupee will be used for the people. We have to end their goondaism. For the past few days, they have been arresting AAP members every day. This means the BJP is scared. They do not arrest Congress leaders because Congress belongs to them. They arrested five of our candidates the day before yesterday, four workers the day before that, and ten workers before that.”

Arvind Kejriwal affirmed, “Arrest as many as you want, now the people of Gujarat have risen. The entire Gujarat is now demanding change. I pray to Bhagwan Birsa Munda to bless us so that we walk on the right path and all of you prosper. Together, we will build a golden Gujarat.”

*If an AAP government is formed in Gujarat, we will fulfil all promises just like in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann*

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “It has been four years since our government was formed in Punjab. The promises we made have been fulfilled within the fourth year of the government. If an Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Gujarat as well, it will fulfil all its promises. Earlier, the condition of farmers in Punjab was the same as that of farmers in Gujarat today. Even there, electricity used to come in the middle of the night. Farmers could neither sleep properly nor irrigate their fields. But today in Punjab, farmers get 8 hours of electricity during the day. Now farmers, like officers, eat peacefully in the morning, go to their fields for work, and return home in the evening after switching off their tube wells.”

Highlighting procurement and payments, he said, “In Punjab, farmers bring their crops to the mandi and the crop is weighed and sold the same day. By the time the farmer reaches home with his tractor trolley, a message arrives on his mobile that the payment for his crop has been credited to his account.”

Explaining health coverage, Bhagwant Singh Mann shared, “In Punjab, we have ensured life insurance of Rs 10 lakh for every family. People can go to any big hospital, show their card, and whether the bill is Rs 5 lakh or Rs 7 lakh, it will be paid by the Punjab government. Now, no person in Punjab is deprived of treatment due to lack of money.”

He asserted, “BJP leaders have been looting the people of Gujarat for the last 30 years. They are saying that the Aam Aadmi Party can hold as many rallies as it wants, they have money and will buy votes by distributing money. I appeal to the people that if they come to give money, do not refuse and keep it, because it is the people’s looted money. But on the day of voting, go inside and press the broom button.”

Targeting political alliances, he added, “BJP and Congress are hand in glove. If people vote for Congress, they should understand that their vote ultimately goes to BJP because their MLAs later join them. Consider both of them as one party and consider Aam Aadmi Party as your own party. They talk about fights, we talk about children’s education. They talk about caste, while the Aam Aadmi Party talks about good schools, hospitals, fair prices for crops, and the value of farmers’ hard work.”

Detailing welfare measures, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “We have made provisions to provide Rs 1000 every month to women and ?1500 every month to women of the SC communities directly into their bank accounts. Today, electricity in homes in Punjab is completely free. 90% of households in Punjab receive zero electricity bills, whereas in Gujarat people receive heavy bills but do not get electricity.”