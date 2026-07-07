/Wayanad Landslide: One dead, several feared trapped at Kalladi Tunnel project site amid heavy rains

At least five people were injured after rubble from the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site in Kerala slid down due to heavy rains in the area on Tuesday. The injured are admitted to a local hospital, with no casualty reported so far, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.
The incident resulted in the death of one person, wile several injured reported, informed Kerala CM VD Satheesan.
"There are reports that one person has died. According to preliminary information, seven people have been admitted to the hospital, while another seven are reported missing. Police and Fire Department personnel are carrying out search and rescue operations at the site.
"The Disaster Management Authority and the District Collector had issued an order on June 20 directing that soil be removed from the tunnel construction site. However, the contractor failed to comply with the District Collector's directive. Two ministers are being sent to the site to coordinate the rescue operations, and the Chief Minister's Office will continue to closely monitor the situation," added Kerala CM.
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram | On Wayanad landslide,— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026
Keralam CM VD Satheeshan says, "There are reports of the death of one person. As per preliminary information, seven persons are admitted to the hospital, and seven persons are missing. Police and the Fire Department are… pic.twitter.com/JoUqcE06vE
The National Disaster Response Force (NDFR) team from Meenangadi rushed to the incident site immediatetly according to the Kerala Chief Minsiter’s office.
#WATCH | Wayanad, Keralam | Six people injured in landslide at Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site amid heavy rainfall; Police and Administration are carrying out a search and rescue operation here. Two teams of NDRF are on their way to the landslide site pic.twitter.com/jSLF4DM1u4— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026
Responding to the developing crisis, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan earlier today called an emergency meeting with Agriculture Minister T. Siddique to coordinate a rapid response.
In the wake of the landslide near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi in #Wayanad, the government reviewed the situation. An emergency meeting was held with Agriculture Minister T. Siddique, who is from the district. Directions have been issued to coordinate rescue operations without…— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) July 7, 2026
The Chief Minister ordered all rescue and relief operations to proceed "on a war footing." Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar and Minister Siddique have both been dispatched to Wayanad immediately to oversee the disaster response on the ground.
As heavy rains continue to lash the region, the exact number of missing persons and the full extent of the devastation are still being verified by officials on-site.
Torrential rains, with nearby Meppadi recording a staggering 226 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, are believed to have triggered the disaster.
Officials note that the situation was severely worsened by massive mounds of excavated earth stacked at the construction site, which turned into a deadly torrent of loose mud and crashed down onto the workspace.
Because the area doubles as a popular scenic stop for travelers, multiple private vehicles were parked nearby when the hillside gave way. Authorities fear that a number of workers, visitors, and tourists could still be trapped beneath the sludge. A commuter bus used to transport project workers is also missing and feared buried.
Responding to the incident, NDRF teams from Meenangadi and Kozhikode have been rushed to the spot. Keralam Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar said, "The rescue operation has already started. A team of 30 NDRF personnel has reached there. We are collecting information about the tragedy and then declare everything."
So far, emergency teams have successfully pulled three people from the debris and moved them to safety, mewanwhile rescue operation continue.
Kerala Minister, T Siddique on the landslide said, "It is not a natural landslide, but a man-made landslide. It is a clear case of lapse. Six people are seriously injured, and they are admitted to the hospital. Their condition is stable. We will continue search and rescue at the site in Kalladi."
"The District Collector had given in writing to Konkan Railways regarding the chance of a landslide at the site. Two teams comprising a total of 60 NDRF personnel from Wayanad and Kozhikode have been directed to the site. The District Collector is present at the site. I, along with State Minister AP Anil Kumar, am going to the site. Konkan Railways was directed to take necessary action about this earlier, but no action was taken by them. Such things cannot be tolerated because two years ago, 298 people lost their lives in a landslide at Mundakkai," added Siddique.
In July 2024, a devastating landslide struck Wayanad district in Kerala, causing widespread destruction over several kilometers. The death toll from the landslide was confirmed to be over 231, with reports suggesting that more than 420 people may have lost their lives.
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