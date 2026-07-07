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  • /Wayanad Landslide: One dead, several feared trapped at Kalladi Tunnel project site amid heavy rains

Wayanad Landslide: One dead, several feared trapped at Kalladi Tunnel project site amid heavy rains

Rescue teams have successfully pulled three people from the debris and moved them to safety, while one reported dead, mewanwhile rescue operation continue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Wayanad Landslide: One dead, several feared trapped at Kalladi Tunnel project site amid heavy rains
Image Credit: ANI/Screengrab

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