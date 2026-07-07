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  • /Wayanad mudslide: Death toll rises to four, Priyanka Gandhi urges people to back rescue efforts

Wayanad mudslide: Death toll rises to four, Priyanka Gandhi urges people to back rescue efforts

A bridge linking the affected areas has been buried under the debris, severely hampering rescue operations. Two excavators are working continuously to clear the mud and restore access for rescue teams.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Wayanad mudslide: Death toll rises to four, Priyanka Gandhi urges people to back rescue efforts
Image Credit: IANS

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