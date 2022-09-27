WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Date 2023: WB Class 10th date sheet RELEASED at wbbse.wb.gov.in- Check schedule and other details here
WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Date 2023: WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 date sheet is released and the Class 10th exam next will begin from February 23, 2022, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Date 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 date sheet is released! West Bengal board has released the Class 10th Board exam date sheet on the official website-- wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WB Madhyamik Pariksha schedule states that the exam will start on February 23, 2023. Students may see the WB Class 10th Exam Schedule 2023 by going to the website. The schedule is made public for both internal and external exams.
The exam will be held from 11:45 am to 3 pm, and candidates will have 15 minutes to peruse the question paper, per the BBSE Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 timetable. As stated, the exam for one subject will take place in a single shift. Eight topics, comprising First Languages, Second Languages, Geography, History, Life Sciences, and Mathematics, will be covered in the West Bengal Class 10th Board Exam of 2023. the 2023 WB Class 10th Exam Timetable. The schedule is made public for both internal and external exams.
WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Date 2023: Schedule
|Subject
|Date
|First Languages
|February 23, 2023
|Second Languages
|February 24, 2023
|Geography
|February 25, 2023
|History
|February 27, 2023
|Life Science
|February 28, 2023
|Mathematics
|February 3, 2023
|Physical Science
|March 3, 2023
|Optional Elective Subjects
|April 3, 2023
WBSSE Madhyamik Pariksha Date 2023; download the official notice here
First Languages include Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali, according to the official announcement. If any language other than English is given as the First Language, English is one of the Second languages provided. 2) If English is the First Language, Bengali or Nepali.
Live Tv
More Stories