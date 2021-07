WBBSE Madhyamik Result declared: Marksheet to be released shortly, get direct link here

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board has declared the Class 10 Results 2021 today (July 20), students will be able to check their scores on the official website - wbresults.nic.in.

Announcing the date of the release of the results, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said in a notification that the mark sheets will be released on July 20 following a press meeting.

Students can get more details on West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result from the official website of the state board, wbresults.nic.in.

Students can follow these steps through which the results can be checked and saved:

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check WB Madhyamik Result 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The WB Madhyamik Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the WB Madhyamik Result 2021 and take its printout for future use

Approximately, 12 lakh students have registered themselves for class 10 examinations this year.

The board exams were cancelled earlier due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation in the state.

The West Bengal State Government decided to declare WB 10th Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment policy. Marks obtained in Class 9 and Class 10 internal exams have been considered for preparing results.

