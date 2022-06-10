हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WBCHSE 12th board result

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: West Bengal Class 12 result declared at wbchse.nic.in, direct link here

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: The results were announced at a press conference and will be available online starting at 12 p.m.

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: West Bengal Class 12 result declared at wbchse.nic.in, direct link here
File Photo

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 today, June 10, 2022. Individual students' West Bengal Class 12 board scorecards are expected to be available soon on the WBCHSE's official website. Students who took the WB HC 12th board exams can view their results at wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in, the official website of the WBCHSE. The results were announced at a press conference and will be available online starting at 12 p.m.

Exams were cancelled in 2021, and students were promoted based on internal evaluations. However, in 2022, over 7 lakh students took the board exam reportedly. To be promoted and receive a pass certificate, students must score 33% or higher in 5 subjects. This year's pass percentage in West Bengal HS result 2022 was 88.44 percent.

WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the results link available 

Step 3: Click on "Class 12 result" link in the new tab

Step 4: Enter the login details and press submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022: Check your scorecard via SMS

To check WB 12th result via SMS, type WB12<space>Roll number and send the message to 56070 or 5676750

Check your scorecard, direct link here.

WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022: Students can check their 12th board results on the official site of WBCHSE-

  • wbchse.nic.in 
  • wbresults.nic.in

 

