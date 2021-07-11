WBJEE 2021: Admit card released on wbjeeb.nic.in, know important details and steps to download

Kolkata: The admit card for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE admit card 2021, has been released on Saturday (July 10) at wbjeeb.nic.in for the exam scheduled on July 17, 2021. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is scheduled to be held offline this year amid a pandemic.

Candidates must take note that the entrance exam comprises two papers, Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). As per updates, Paper 1 and 2 will carry 100 marks each and will be held in two different shifts. While the Mathematics paper is scheduled to be conducted during the first shift, the Physics and Chemistry paper will be held on the second.

A state-level entrance examination, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in the government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal.

Candidates who qualify for WBJEE 2021 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process further.

WBJEE admit card 2021: Steps to download :-

1. Visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Login using your credentials including WBJEE application numbers and passwords

3. Download the WBJEE admit card 2021

The WBJEEB has earlier said that it will prepare two merit lists for WBJEE 2021 general merit rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for Paper 2. The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the GMR list will be used.

