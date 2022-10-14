NewsIndia
WBJEE 2022

WBJEE 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment result DECLARED at wbjeeb.nic.in- Direct link here

WBJEE 2022: Candidates can check and download the seat allotment result by logging in to the official portal wbjeeb.nic.in. The second seat allotment result will be released on October 20, 2022 scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WBJEE 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment result DECLARED at wbjeeb.nic.in- Direct link here

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, October 14. Candidates can get the seat allocation results by entering the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, and checking and downloading them. Candidates who are pleased must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000 and submit to the school for admission after having their documents verified until October 17 at 6:00 PM. “Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission,” reads the notification.

WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment; download the counselling schedule here

WBJEE 2022: Here’s how to check seat allotment result

  • Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on “View Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 for WBJEE Architecture and JEE (Main) Seats Counselling 2022 (till 17.10.2022: 6:00 PM)”
  • Key in your login details and submit
  • Check and download the seat allotment result
  • Pay the fee and download a copy

WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment Result; direct link here

The results of the second round of seat allotment will be published on October 20, 2022. On September 29, 2022, registrations for counselling were accepted.


 

Live Tv

wbjee 2022wbjee counsellingwbjee seat allotment resultWBJEE Counselling 2022seat allotment wbjee 2022 wbjee 2022 question paperwbjee form fill up date 2023wbjee seat matrix 2022wbjee counselingwbjee or cr 2022wbjee exam dateWBJEE 2022 Counsellingwbjee form date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes