WBJEE 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment result DECLARED at wbjeeb.nic.in- Direct link here
WBJEE 2022: Candidates can check and download the seat allotment result by logging in to the official portal wbjeeb.nic.in. The second seat allotment result will be released on October 20, 2022 scroll down for more details.
WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, October 14. Candidates can get the seat allocation results by entering the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, and checking and downloading them. Candidates who are pleased must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000 and submit to the school for admission after having their documents verified until October 17 at 6:00 PM. “Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission,” reads the notification.
WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment; download the counselling schedule here
WBJEE 2022: Here’s how to check seat allotment result
- Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “View Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 for WBJEE Architecture and JEE (Main) Seats Counselling 2022 (till 17.10.2022: 6:00 PM)”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the seat allotment result
- Pay the fee and download a copy
WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment Result; direct link here
The results of the second round of seat allotment will be published on October 20, 2022. On September 29, 2022, registrations for counselling were accepted.
