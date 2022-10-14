WBJEE 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment result DECLARED at wbjeeb.nic.in- Direct link here

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, October 14. Candidates can get the seat allocation results by entering the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, and checking and downloading them. Candidates who are pleased must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000 and submit to the school for admission after having their documents verified until October 17 at 6:00 PM. “Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission,” reads the notification.

WBJEE 2022: Here’s how to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “View Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 for WBJEE Architecture and JEE (Main) Seats Counselling 2022 (till 17.10.2022: 6:00 PM)”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the seat allotment result

Pay the fee and download a copy

The results of the second round of seat allotment will be published on October 20, 2022. On September 29, 2022, registrations for counselling were accepted.



