WBJEE

WBJEE Admit Card 2022 released on wbjeeb.nic.in, Here’s direct link to download

WBJEEB has issued the admit cards for all candidates on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Admit Card 2022 released on wbjeeb.nic.in, Here’s direct link to download
Representational Image

New Delhi: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) released WBJEE Admit Card 2022 on Friday (April 22, 2022). WBJEEB has issued the hall tickets for all candidates on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates who are appearing in the examination would need their Application Number and Date of Birth to download their admit card. 

Candidates need to note that WBJEE Exam 2022 will be conducted on April 30, 2022. The hall ticket issued by WBJEE will contain important information like venue, timings, roll number and so on.

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card’ on homepage

Step 3. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4. Your WBJEE admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5. Download and print a copy for future reference

WBJEE Admit Card 2022 Direct Link to download here

According to the tentative exam calendar issued by WBJEEB, WBJEE 2022 Admit Card was initially supposed to release on April 25, 2022. Candidates need to note that they must carry WBJEE Admit Card 2022 to the exam centre. In case of any discrepancies in the details mentioned on this document, please report it to the exam conducting body.

Tags:
WBJEEWest Bengal Joint Entrance Examinationwbjee admit cardwbjee admit card 2022wbjee 2022wbjeeb.nic.in
