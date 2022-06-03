WB ANM GNM Exam 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Thursday (June 2) released the admit cards for the WB ANM GNM entrance examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Test for ANM and GNM courses is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022.

WB ANM GNM 2022: Here's how to download your admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab named "GNM & ANM"

Step 3: Next, click on the “Download Admit Card for ANM(R) and GNM 2022” link available

Step 4. Enter required credentials and sign in

Step 5: The WB ANM GNM 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download or print a copy of the document well-in advance before the exam.

WB ANM GNM 2022: Exam schedule

The WB ANM GNM 2022 exam scheduled for June 12, 2022 will be in the OMR-based pen-and-paper mode test. The test will be held in two shifts – Shift-1 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm and Shift-2 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

