WBPSC Prelims 2021: Exam date announced, admit cards to be released on August 6

Kolkata: The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC, has announced the exam date and released the complete schedule for the WBPSC Prelims exam 2021. The exam will be conducted on August 22, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website: wbpsc.gov.in to get detailed information regarding the exam.

As per the official notification, WBPSC Prelims Exam 2021 will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM. The WBPSC 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted in offline mode at exam various centres in Kolkata and outlying districts of the state.

“Calculator, Mobile phone and other gadgets of communication are strictly banned in the campus of the examination hall,” stated the official notice.

The WBPSC Prelims exam paper will be of 200 marks for 200 MCQs that is one mark for each correct answer. The prelims exam will be followed by WBPSC Mains 2021 to which in turn will be followed by the final round for recruitment that is the interview.

Candidates can download the admit cards from Commission’s website: https://wbpsc.gov.in from August 6, 2021.

