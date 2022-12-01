WBTET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at wbbpe.org- Direct link to download here

WBTET 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the admit card for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 exam. WBTET admit card 2022 may be downloaded from the official website wbbpe.org by candidates who have applied for the exam. A WBTET will be held in 2022 on December 11. An official announcement from the board stated, "It is hereby notified that the examinees (candidates) can download their admit cards for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-2022) scheduled to be held on 11.12.2022, through online portal on and from 30.11.2022,". The WBTET 2022 exam will last 2.5 hours. The exam will be given between 12 and 2:30. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in total, each worth one mark. The test will be given in both Bengali and English, and there is no negative marking.

WBTET 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website -- wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org

Click on the link, "Online application for teacher eligibility test for Classes 1 to 5"

Now, click on 'print/download admit card'

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Candidates will be redirected to another page

Download the admit card and save for future reference

"A candidate, who scores 60% or above out of the full marks (150) in the TET, will be considered as TET-2022 passed candidate. A relaxation by 5% (i.e. 55% or above) will be the qualifying mark for SC,ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH, EC, Ex-Servicemen and DH (Death-in-harness) candidates," read the official bulletin.