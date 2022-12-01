topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
WBTET 2022 ADMIT CARD

WBTET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at wbbpe.org- Direct link to download here

WBTET 2022: Candidates can download admit card by logging in with registration number, date of birth, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WBTET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at wbbpe.org- Direct link to download here

WBTET 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the admit card for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 exam. WBTET admit card 2022 may be downloaded from the official website wbbpe.org by candidates who have applied for the exam. A WBTET will be held in 2022 on December 11. An official announcement from the board stated,  "It is hereby notified that the examinees (candidates) can download their admit cards for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-2022) scheduled to be held on 11.12.2022, through online portal on and from 30.11.2022,". The WBTET 2022 exam will last 2.5 hours. The exam will be given between 12 and 2:30. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in total, each worth one mark. The test will be given in both Bengali and English, and there is no negative marking.

WBTET 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download 

  • Visit the official website -- wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org
  • Click on the link, "Online application for teacher eligibility test for Classes 1 to 5"
  • Now, click on 'print/download admit card'
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page
  • Download the admit card and save for future reference

WBTET Admit Card 2022; direct link to download here

"A candidate, who scores 60% or above out of the full marks (150) in the TET, will be considered as TET-2022 passed candidate. A relaxation by 5% (i.e. 55% or above) will be the qualifying mark for SC,ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH, EC, Ex-Servicemen and DH (Death-in-harness) candidates," read the official bulletin. 

Live Tv

WBTET 2022 Admit Cardwbtet admit cardwbtet admit card 2022wbtet 2022TET admit cardwbtet websitewbtet 2022 admit cardwbtet official websitewb tet admit cardadmit card downloadWBBPEtet admit download

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend
DNA Video
DNA: Al Qaeda scared of 'terrorist free Kashmir'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?