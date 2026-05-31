‘We also occupied Indian land’: Nepal PM drops bombshells during debate on border dispute

New Delhi: Adding a new layer to the long-standing border dispute, Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah told parliament on Sunday (May 31) that his country has controlled parts of territory claimed by India. He made the statement while responding to a question during his first address to the Nepalese parliament since taking office after the March elections.

According to Kathamandu Post, he said he came to know about the matter only after becoming the prime minister and added that both countries should look into it together.

He said that disputes related to Lipulekh and Lipiyadhura, which are also used for India-China trade routes, should be resolved through diplomatic talks. He added that Nepal has sent diplomatic notes to India on the issue and has received responses as well.

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Stating that the dispute traces back to the British India period, he claimed that Nepal has held talks not only with India and China, but also with Britain, in relation to historical boundary agreements.

His statement came when Shram Shakti Party MP Aren Rai asked about the long-standing border disagreement between India and Nepal.

Earlier diplomatic exchanges

Tensions over Lipulekh came up again earlier this year when Nepal issued a statement on May 3 advising Indian pilgrims not to use the Lipulekh route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry claimed that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to the country under the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli.

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India responded through the Ministry of External Affairs, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that the Lipulekh Pass has been used for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954 and has served as a traditional route for decades. He added that the issue is not new and said Nepal’s claims are not based on historical records or established facts.

How the border is defined

The India-Nepal boundary in this region is defined by the Mahakali River system, which originates in the Himalayan region where India, Nepal and China meet. The area includes Kalapani and nearby passes such as Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

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Under the Sugauli agreement between British India and the Gorkha Kingdom of Nepal, the Mahakali River was used as a boundary marker. Areas west of the river were considered part of India, while those to the east were placed under Nepal.

The dispute revolves around the origin point of the river. India identifies one stream as the main source, while Nepal considers a different stream as the origin, leading both sides to interpret the boundary differently.

Strategic importance of the region

Located in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, Kalapani is at a tri-junction of India, Nepal and China. The region holds strategic value due to its location in the high Himalayas.

Indian forces first deployed troops here during the 1962 war with China. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is presently stationed in the area. The region also provides a vantage point for monitoring movement along the sensitive border with China.

The Lipulekh Pass is also an important route for Indian pilgrims travelling to the Mount Kailash and Mansarovar in Tibet. India temporarily closed the route after the 1962 war but reopened it in 2015 for trade and pilgrimage access.

In May 2020, it inaugurated an 80-kilometre road from Pithoragarh to Lipulekh to improve access for pilgrims. Nepal had raised objections at that time, saying it had not been consulted.

A similar reaction was seen in 2015 when India and China agreed to expand trade through Lipulekh during a bilateral visit. Nepal had sent diplomatic notes to both countries, stating that the decision was taken without consultation.