'We Apologise...': IDF Reacts After Israeli Map Sparks Social Media Outrage In India Over J&K, Northeast Depiction

Israel is currently engaged in a conflict with Iran, and in an effort to depict the range of Iranian missiles, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shared a map. However, the illustration mistakenly showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan and India's Northeast region as part of Nepal.

The map quickly drew the attention of Indian social media users, leading to a backlash. Following the response, the IDF issued an apology.

In its original post on the social media platform X, the IDF wrote, "Iran is a global threat."

"Israel is not the end goal, it’s only the beginning. We had no other choice but to act," it added.

Following the response from Indian X users, the IDF posted, "This post is an illustration of the region. This map fails to precisely depict borders. We apologize for any offense caused by this image."

Indian Social Media Outrage

The users on X quickly replied, and some even asked to delete the post. Some calmly responded and asked for correction, while some showed anger.

"Please remove it. India has always stood by you," a user commented.

"Better u remove that.. India and Israel is a good friend always so plz avoid such things.. And delete it," another user wrote.

One user added that "Because of this mistake, the actual purpose of the post got sidelined."

India-Israel Relations

After the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had posted on his X a picture with Reuven Azar, the Ambassador of Israel to India.

Jaishankar wrote in the post, "Appreciated Israel’s steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism.

Earlier, according to an IANS report, India had also abstained on a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution criticising Israel.

(with IANS inputs)