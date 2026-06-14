/'We are merging with Nationalist Citizens Party': Rebel TMC to collaborate with NDA

The political crisis within the Trinamool Congress deepened on Sunday after a group of 20 rebel MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party (NCP) and extended support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Rebel MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy and several others, arrived at the Speaker's residence in New Delhi seeking a separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing rift within the party.
After the meeting, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the group had formally informed the Speaker of its decision.
"We, the twenty MPs elected from the AITC, met the Speaker and submitted a letter requesting to sit separately; these twenty MPs constitute more than two-thirds of our total strength. We are merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party. Moving forward, we will work for the nation and collaborate with the NDA under the leadership of the Prime Minister," she said.
Sudip Bandyopadhyay confirmed the merger and said the legal battle over the Trinamool Congress was likely to continue.
"We have joined the Nationalist Citizens' Party. This is a political party. It is a recognised regional party. We have merged with it... It will be decided in the court which one the real TMC is," he said.
Earlier in the day, several rebel MPs, including Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy, Satabdi Roy, Arup Chakraborty and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in the national capital.
At the same time, consultations were underway in Kolkata, where senior Trinamool leaders Gautam Deb and Chandrima Bhattacharya visited the residence of party chief Mamata Banerjee.
Suspended Trinamool leader Riju Dutta claimed the strength of the rebel camp could increase further.
"The rebel MPs are heading to Delhi today. Kakoli Ghosh spoke in the morning, and two more MPs will likely join them, taking the number from 20 to 22. On Monday, all rebel MPs will meet the Speaker, and in the Assembly, they may propose having a separate Leader of Opposition. I have spoken to some of them personally, they said they will support the NDA," he said.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose questioned the legality of the rebels' move and argued that the anti-defection law does not permit a separate group to function within a legislature while retaining seats won on a party's symbol.
In a post on X, Ghose said elected representatives could avoid disqualification only under specific circumstances involving a formal merger.
"An MP or MLA will lose their seat or be disqualified under the anti-defection law unless their original political party merges with another party; and they either: Join the new/merged party, or Refuse to join the original merger. No legal provision of a 'separate group' inside Parliament or inside the assembly while sitting on an MP/ MLA seat previously won on the original party's name and symbol. The Law is clear. No 'separate group' inside the House on the same symbol is legal. Merge with a new party or be disqualified," she said.
"Else your membership of the House - parliament or assembly - is illegal," she added.
The developments come amid a widening rebellion within the Trinamool Congress. According to party insiders, 58 MLAs in West Bengal, led by expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, and 20 Lok Sabha MPs under Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have revolted against the party leadership.
The turmoil has also spread to the Rajya Sabha, with MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik resigning from both the Upper House and the Trinamool Congress.
The latest developments mark a significant escalation in the internal crisis facing the ruling party in West Bengal and could have far-reaching implications for its parliamentary strength and political future.
(With ANI inputs)
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