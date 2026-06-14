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'We are merging with Nationalist Citizens Party': Rebel TMC to collaborate with NDA

Rebel MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy and several others, arrived at the Speaker's residence in New Delhi seeking a separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing rift within the party.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 08:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
'We are merging with Nationalist Citizens Party': Rebel TMC to collaborate with NDA
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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