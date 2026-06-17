/'We are most famous couple on Instagram': Modi-Meloni exchange at G7 revives 'Melodi' buzz online

A light-hearted exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France has once again set social media abuzz, reviving the popular 'Melodi' trend associated with the two leaders.
The interaction took place on Tuesday in Evian-les-Bains, where leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations gathered to discuss major global issues, including support for Ukraine and the recent diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran.
A video widely shared online shows Modi and Meloni greeting each other warmly and shaking hands before joining other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, for the traditional group photograph.
Although the audio is partially unclear, Modi appeared to make a reference to their popularity on social media. Responding with a smile, Meloni said, "Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram."
Watch Here:
Meloni: Good to see you again.— berozgar indian (@SatyamSogarwal) June 17, 2026
Modi: Hahaha. You see Instagram?
Meloni: We are very famous on Instagram
Blud is talking about reels at the G7 summit.
What a prime minister we have
So much regret
I voted for this pic.twitter.com/4yExHAmXPN
The exchange quickly gained traction online, with many users recalling the viral 'Melodi' phenomenon that has followed the two leaders at several international gatherings.
The latest moment comes just weeks after Modi presented Meloni with a packet of Parle's Melody toffee during his visit to Rome, a playful nod to the internet nickname created by combining their surnames.
Sharing a video of the gesture on social media, Meloni wrote: "Thank you for the gift."
In the clip, both leaders are seen holding the packet of Melody toffee and laughing about the trend. Meloni says, "Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee."
"Melody," Modi responds.
The term 'Melodi' first gained popularity after Modi and Meloni met during a bilateral engagement in 2023. Since then, photographs, videos and informal interactions between the two leaders at global summits have generated widespread attention online.
Meloni herself embraced the trend in 2024 when she posted a selfie with Modi on X and captioned it, "Hi friends, from #Melodi."
During the G7 Summit in June 2025, she shared another selfie video with the Indian Prime Minister, writing, "Hello, from the Melodi team."
While the social media trend has often focused on the leaders' friendly rapport, the India-Italy relationship has also grown stronger on the diplomatic and economic front.
Italy has emerged as one of India's key partners in Europe, with both countries working closely on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a strategic connectivity project aimed at linking India with Europe through the Middle East.
Bilateral trade between India and Italy has crossed $16.77 billion, reflecting expanding economic ties between the two countries.
Last month, Modi and Meloni also met over dinner during the final leg of the Prime Minister's five-nation tour. The two leaders later visited Rome's iconic Colosseum, where they held discussions on a range of bilateral and global issues.
For now, however, it is their latest G7 interaction, and Meloni's remark about being the "most famous couple on Instagram", that has captured the imagination of social media users once again.
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