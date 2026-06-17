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'We are most famous couple on Instagram': Modi-Meloni exchange at G7 revives 'Melodi' buzz online

The interaction took place on Tuesday in Evian-les-Bains, where leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations gathered to discuss major global issues, including support for Ukraine and the recent diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
'We are most famous couple on Instagram': Modi-Meloni exchange at G7 revives 'Melodi' buzz online
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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