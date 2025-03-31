Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who was on a four-day China visit, urged Beijing to make the ocean-facing part of Bangladesh an extension of the Chinese economy. In a video that went viral on social media, Yunus urged the Chinese government to set up its economic base in the country while saying that Dhaka was the only guardian of the ocean in that region.

"Seven states of India, Eastern part of India called seven sisters, they are landlocked country. They have no way to reach out to the ocean. We are the only guardians of the ocean in this region. This opens up a huge possibilities. This could be an extension of the Chinese economy - Built, produce and market things, bring it back to China, export to the rest of the world," said Yunus.

Bangladesh's Mohd Yunus says in Beijing that 7 STATES of India's north east have NO SEA ACCESS



Bangladesh is the "ONLY Guardian of the OCEAN" and invites CHINA to make it an "EXTENTION"



Earlier, Yunus also said that it's important for Bangladesh to see China as a good friend. Wrapping his visit, Yunus said that he expects a new phase of ties between China and Bangladesh.

Yunsu, who also met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit, urged China to increase investments to revive Bangladesh’s flagging economy. Yunus has also asked China to provide a 50-year master plan for the management of rivers and floods in Bangladesh.

The move could spell further tension for India. The Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean region are strategically important for India's safety and sovereignty and any Chinese presence could pose a threat to India. Yunus' request for a visit to India and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still pending with New Delhi.