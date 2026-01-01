‘We Believe In Our Victory’: Putin’s New Year Message Focuses On Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday reaffirmed Moscow’s confidence in victory in Ukraine, telling troops on the front lines that Russia would prevail as the war drags into another year with no clear end in sight.

In a short New Year address first broadcast in Kamchatka, the easternmost Russian region to welcome 2026, Putin hailed Russian soldiers as “heroes” and sought to project determination after nearly four years of fighting, ANI reported citing The Moscow Times.

Addressing Russia’s “fighters and commanders,” Putin said, “We believe in you and our victory.”

The address was aired as Russia marked its main public holiday amid a prolonged and costly conflict.

The war has taken a severe human toll, with military casualties on both sides estimated to be in the tens, if not hundreds, of thousands. Millions of Ukrainians have also been displaced since the fighting began.

Putin focused largely on the war effort in his New Year message, avoiding any mention of allegations that Ukraine had attempted a drone attack on one of his residences—claims that Kyiv has firmly denied.

On Wednesday, the European Union accused Russia of attempting to “derail” negotiations after Moscow alleged that Ukraine had tried to attack Putin’s lakeside residence in the Novgorod region.

Ukrainian authorities dismissed the accusation as a “fabrication” aimed at manipulating the peace process.

Russia’s Defence Ministry released footage of a downed drone that it claimed was one of 91 Ukrainian drones involved in an alleged attack earlier this week on a residence linked to Putin in northwestern Russia. Kyiv rejected the claim as a “lie.”

(With IANS inputs)