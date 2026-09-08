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‘We belong here’: How Chinar League is fueling big dreams for Kashmir’s women

The Chinar Women’s Premier League is giving young cricketers from Kashmir and Ladakh a chance to gain match experience, build confidence and pursue bigger opportunities in the sport.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:02 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
‘We belong here’: How Chinar League is fueling big dreams for Kashmir’s women

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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‘We belong here’: How Chinar League is fueling big dreams for Kashmir’s women
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