/‘We belong here’: How Chinar League is fueling big dreams for Kashmir’s women

Baramulla: A women’s cricket tournament organised by the Indian Army in Kashmir is giving young players a chance to compete at a level many had only hoped to reach.
The Chinar Women’s Premier League 2026 has brought together 12 women’s cricket teams from different parts of the valley. The tournament is giving players a competitive platform to test their skills, gain match experience and seek opportunities beyond their local grounds.
Organised by the Chinar Corps, which is also known as 15 Corps, the league has become an important sporting event for young women looking to build a future in cricket. The matches are giving players regular competition while allowing them to play in front of a larger audience and gain confidence.
The impact is also being felt among young girls watching the tournament. Seeing women compete in an organised cricket league is encouraging more girls to consider sport as something they can seriously pursue.
Local communities have also welcomed the opportunity, saying such tournaments can help young athletes develop their skills and give them the confidence to aim for higher levels of competition.
Khushboo Yaseen, who is representing the Bandipora team, said the tournament has changed the way many young women see themselves as athletes.
"I am here representing the Bandipora team in the Chinar Women’s Premier League. There was a time when women were told that they belonged in the kitchen, but today, we are here on the playground, proving that we belong wherever we choose to be. We are here to prove our mettle and show what we are capable of,” she said.
The Chinar Women’s Premier League, she said, has given her and other cricketers like her the confidence to believe that they can compete not only here, but anywhere in the world.
The Army’s involvement has helped provide the tournament with an organised setting where players can compete, train through matches and gain exposure. The Chinar Corps has used the league to encourage more young women to take part in organised sport and build confidence through competition.
The tournament has also welcomed a women’s cricket team from Ladakh this year. It is the first time a women’s team from the union territory has taken part in the Chinar Women’s Premier League.
Its entry has brought players from the two regions together on the cricket field and has given Ladakh’s women cricketers an opportunity to play against teams from across Kashmir and get experience at a higher competitive level.
Hakeema Bano, a player from Ladakh, said the trip to Baramulla was a special experience for the team.
"I have come from Ladakh, and I am very thankful to the Indian Army for providing us with this wonderful opportunity to play. This is the first time we have come to play in Baramulla, and for us, it is not only a dream but a very special opportunity to represent Ladakh at this level. We performed well, and the people here have been so warm and welcoming. It feels great to be here, play at this level and represent Ladakh," she said.
The participation of the team has also created an opportunity for players to meet and learn from cricketers from another part of the region. Matches between teams from Kashmir and Ladakh are giving players new opponents, new experiences and a chance to build connections through sport.
The Chinar Women’s Premier League is also working at the grassroots level by giving young players access to organised competitive cricket. Regular matches can help them improve their game, understand the demands of tournament cricket and prepare for opportunities at higher levels.
Young women who have spent years playing at local grounds now have a larger stage and a chance to see where their cricket can take them.
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