/‘We belong here’: How Chinar League is fueling big dreams for Kashmir’s women

"I have come from Ladakh, and I am very thankful to the Indian Army for providing us with this wonderful opportunity to play. This is the first time we have come to play in Baramulla, and for us, it is not only a dream but a very special opportunity to represent Ladakh at this level. We performed well, and the people here have been so warm and welcoming. It feels great to be here, play at this level and represent Ladakh," she said.