We can resolve Ayodhya dispute in 24 hours: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday remarked that the "patience" of people on the issue of Ram temple is "fast running out" and if the Supreme Court (SC) fails to resolve this matter, it should "hand it over to us" and the issue will be resolved within 24 hours.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha elections than it did in 2014, IANS reported.

When asked whether he would hold negotiations to resolve the Ayodhya issue or use force to settle this matter, Adityanath smiled and replied: "First let the court hand over the issue to us. I will still appeal to the court to dispose of the dispute soon. On September 30, 2010, the Allahabad High Court division bench gave its verdict not on the issue of division of land but upheld the view that the Babri structure was built by demolishing a Hindu temple or memorial. The Archaeological Survey of India, on the High Court`s orders, carried out excavations and in its report admitted that the Babri structure was built by demolishing a Hindu temple or a memorial," he said.

"By adding the title dispute unnecessarily, the Ayodhya dispute is being prolonged. We appeal to the Supreme Court to give us justice at the earliest, to the satisfaction of millions of people, so that it can become a symbol of people`s faith. But if there is unnecessary delay, institutions may lose people`s trust," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

The Chief Minister said "the unnecessary delay ... is causing a crisis so far as people`s patience and trust are concerned."

"I want to say that the court should give its verdict soon, and if it is unable to do so, it should hand over the issue to us. We will resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute within 24 hours. We won`t take 25 hours," he noted.

When asked why the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed to bring an ordinance on this matter, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the matter was sub judice. "Parliament cannot discuss matters that are sub judice. We are leaving it to the court. Had the court given justice based on the 1994 affidavit filed by the then central government, a good message could have gone to the country. It would have been a nice example. But this unnecessary delay is causing a situation where people`s patience is fast running out," Adityanath said.