/'We climbed down on electric wire, doors got locked': Lucknow fire survivors recount moments

Nigam also pointed to the locked terrace door as a critical factor in the loss of life. With the rooftop shuttered, children who had made it that far found themselves with nowhere to go. "The children were stuck and remained locked inside. I cannot describe the scene, the children were calling up their parents in panic, some even locked themselves in the washrooms while attempting to save themselves," she said, adding that firefighters may have saved more lives had they been able to reach the terrace in time.