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  • /'We climbed down on electric wire, doors got locked': Lucknow fire survivors recount moments

'We climbed down on electric wire, doors got locked': Lucknow fire survivors recount moments

As workers tried to exit, they found themselves trapped by the very technology meant to track their attendance. With the power out, the building's biometric door system stopped working entirely, leaving the entry to the second-floor studios locked shut. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
'We climbed down on electric wire, doors got locked': Lucknow fire survivors recount moments
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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