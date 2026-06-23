/'We climbed down on electric wire, doors got locked': Lucknow fire survivors recount moments

When Mohammad Asif and his colleagues sat down after lunch on the second floor of a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Within minutes, their workplace had become a death trap. A fire that tore through the building on Tuesday claimed 18 lives, and the accounts emerging from those who made it out paint a picture of chaos, failed safety systems and desperate improvisation in the face of rapidly spreading flames.
Asif, speaking to news agency IANS, recalled the moment staff first raised the alarm. "Some staff came and said there was a short circuit kind of a thing and a fire had broken out," he said. What followed was a frantic and ultimately deadly race against time.
As workers tried to exit, they found themselves trapped by the very technology meant to track their attendance. With the power out, the building's biometric door system stopped working entirely, leaving the entry to the second-floor studios locked shut. "We were punching attendance on the biometric machine, but there was no electricity, and the fingerprint system was not working. The door was also not opening," Asif said.
The group managed to force their way into an adjoining room and find another exit, but by then the staircase had filled with thick smoke. They retreated, covered their faces with towels and made their way to the windows — only to find smoke billowing in from outside too.
It was at that point that Asif spotted a lifeline. "We saw an electricity wire passing beside a small window. We tried to climb down using the wire. Me and four to five others could come down using that," he said.
Others were not so fortunate. Some locked themselves inside washrooms in a desperate bid to stay ahead of the smoke. "They could not escape," Asif said quietly.
One colleague, Jayant Gupta, chose to break a glass window and jump — but landed on an iron railing below, fracturing his hip. He lay on the road for around half an hour before an ambulance reached him.
The fire brigade, Asif said, did not arrive for over an hour. By the time help came, the scale of the tragedy was already beyond doubt. He recalled that even standing 100 metres away, the heat was enough to feel on the skin.
Although the building reportedly had fire safety equipment on the premises, the fire alarm failed to sound. "We received help almost an hour later. People outside were shouting, telling us to come out and that the fire had spread throughout the premises. We didn't realise the extent of the fire as inside it was just filled with smoke," he said.
Eyewitness Mala Nigam, who watched the events unfold from outside, described scenes of desperate panic. On the ground floor, staff at a pet shop scrambled to pull out animal cages and throw them clear of the building. A handful of people managed to make it down from the upper floors, and two or three children jumped from height, sustaining injuries in the fall.
"After that, the fire became so strong that it was not possible to save anyone," she told IANS.
Nigam also pointed to the locked terrace door as a critical factor in the loss of life. With the rooftop shuttered, children who had made it that far found themselves with nowhere to go. "The children were stuck and remained locked inside. I cannot describe the scene, the children were calling up their parents in panic, some even locked themselves in the washrooms while attempting to save themselves," she said, adding that firefighters may have saved more lives had they been able to reach the terrace in time.
The Lucknow fire has raised urgent questions about building safety standards, the reliability of fire suppression systems, and the potential dangers posed by biometric access controls in emergency situations, questions that 18 families are now left to live with.
(With IANS inputs)
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