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'We could have all been killed': Mamata Banerjee after car attacked with stones during Halisahar visit

Banerjee blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident and alleged that the attack had been planned to prevent her from meeting the family of the deceased TMC worker.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 09:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
'We could have all been killed': Mamata Banerjee after car attacked with stones during Halisahar visit
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'We could have all been killed': Mamata Banerjee after car attacked with stones during Halisahar visit
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