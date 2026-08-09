/'We could have all been killed': Mamata Banerjee after car attacked with stones during Halisahar visit

“The way they (TMC leaders) are saying that there was an attempt to kill a [former] chief minister, it seems they have not gotten over the hangover of power. This was mass outrage. Our party workers were not involved in the incident, but we condemn such gross misconduct. Mamata Banerjee is a former chief minister. People can show black flags and shout slogans, but nobody can treat her like this. This is not Bengal's culture,” Bhattacharya said.