/'We could have all been killed': Mamata Banerjee after car attacked with stones during Halisahar visit

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced an angry crowd in Halisahar in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday when protesters hurled shoes, mud and stones at her car during a visit to the family of a TMC worker who died in police custody.
Banerjee was not injured as she remained inside the vehicle during the incident. The protesters, who said they were local residents and were not carrying any political flags, raised slogans including “go back” and “thief”. They said they were angry because Banerjee had never visited the area when she was in power.
#WATCH | Barrackpore: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, "Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements,right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open.… pic.twitter.com/PIdFM1Oxcr— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026
Banerjee blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident and alleged that the attack had been planned to prevent her from meeting the family of the deceased TMC worker.
“We would have died if any of the stones had hit us. This was planned by the BJP as it did not want me to talk to the family of our party worker,” she said.
The incident is the first reported instance of Banerjee herself facing such an attack since the TMC's defeat in the Assembly elections in May. Since then, several senior TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, have faced protests, with crowds throwing eggs and raising abusive slogans.
TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the state administration of allowing BJP workers to attack the former chief minister's vehicle and demanded the resignation of the director general of police.
“This was a conspiracy to murder Mamata Banerjee. One of our workers was killed by police in custody, and today Mamata Banerjee was attacked. The director general of police must resign immediately,” he said.
The BJP denied any involvement in the incident. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said the protest reflected public anger rather than a party-led action, while condemning the manner in which Banerjee was treated.
“The way they (TMC leaders) are saying that there was an attempt to kill a [former] chief minister, it seems they have not gotten over the hangover of power. This was mass outrage. Our party workers were not involved in the incident, but we condemn such gross misconduct. Mamata Banerjee is a former chief minister. People can show black flags and shout slogans, but nobody can treat her like this. This is not Bengal's culture,” Bhattacharya said.
West Bengal urban development minister Agnimitra Paul also condemned the incident and said those responsible should face action.
“If anyone thinks that he has done a great job in the name of the BJP, then he is wrong. He will be punished. How can a woman, who is a former chief minister, be treated in this manner? We condemn it,” she said.
The confrontation came a day after Birju Keot, a local TMC leader in Halisahar, died in police custody, triggering a political row.
Keot had been arrested on Friday following an August 1 complaint filed by a woman. His wife, Jenny Sharma Keot, a former councillor of the TMC-led Kanchrapara municipality, alleged that he was assaulted inside the police station.
“My husband was arrested on Friday and taken to Halisahar police station. During the day he was taken to a hospital for a mandatory medical checkup and brought back to the police station in the evening. I met him around 9pm to give him some clothes. He was fit at that time,” she said.
“He was beaten up inside the police station later at night. The body bore injury marks on the hand, back and legs. Blood had oozed out of his ears,” she alleged.
Police said Keot had been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Arms Act. He was accused of cheating, assaulting a woman and outraging her modesty.
According to a senior Barrackpore city police officer, Keot fell ill on Saturday morning and was taken to JNM Hospital in Kalyani, Nadia district, where doctors declared him dead.
A judicial magistrate has been ordered to conduct an inquiry into his death.
The incident has since intensified the political confrontation in West Bengal, with the TMC accusing the BJP of orchestrating the attack on Banerjee, while the BJP has distanced itself from the protesters and condemned the incident.
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