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  • /'We do not condone cheating, stand with Prof Doolla': IIT Bombay students say protest seeks reforms, not to shield academic misconduct

'We do not condone cheating, stand with Prof Doolla': IIT Bombay students say protest seeks reforms, not to shield academic misconduct

Sahil, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide on September 18. In a statement issued on September 21, student representatives described his death as a “deeply tragic event” that had prompted students to examine the systems and processes within the institute.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
'We do not condone cheating, stand with Prof Doolla': IIT Bombay students say protest seeks reforms, not to shield academic misconduct
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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