/'We do not condone cheating, stand with Prof Doolla': IIT Bombay students say protest seeks reforms, not to shield academic misconduct

IIT Bombay student representatives have said their ongoing protest following the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Ravindra Wakode is aimed at addressing systemic concerns within the institute and seeking reforms, and is not intended to justify cheating or academic misconduct.
Sahil, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide on September 18. In a statement issued on September 21, student representatives described his death as a “deeply tragic event” that had prompted students to examine the systems and processes within the institute.
“We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct. At the same time, the loss of our fellow student, Sahil, is a deeply tragic event that has compelled us to reflect on the systems and processes within our Institute,” the representatives said.
They said the protest was not meant to justify academic misconduct, but to raise concerns over issues that students believed had existed for some time and seek “meaningful and strong institutional reforms”.
“The protest initiated by students was not intended to justify academic misconduct. It was a collective effort to raise concerns about systemic issues that have existed for some time and to seek meaningful and strong institutional reforms so that no student has to face circumstances of this nature again,” the statement said.
The representatives said students had prepared a detailed set of demands over the past few days and formally submitted them to the institute Director.
According to the students, the Director acknowledged and signed the demands and agreed to work towards implementing them within the specified timelines.
An open house was also held with the Director and other members of the administration, allowing students to raise their concerns directly.
“The Director addressed these concerns in detail and responded openly to the questions raised by students,” the representatives said. They also appreciated his engagement with the student community and his approach to addressing institutional concerns that had emerged following the incident.
The student representatives also clarified their position on Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, saying they had not presumed his guilt or reached any conclusion before the ongoing investigation.
“With respect to Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, we would like to clarify that our position has never been one of presuming guilt or prejudging the ongoing investigation. We stand with Professor Doolla as a member of our faculty community and believe that the investigation must be allowed to proceed fairly and impartially,” they said.
The students said their demand was for Doolla to be relieved of his administrative responsibilities as Dean of Administrative Affairs during the investigation as a precautionary step.
“The findings and appropriate action should follow from the established investigative process,” they said.
The IIT Bombay PRO later clarified that Doolla had been suspended only from the deanship. The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum also held a campus march in his support on Monday.
The Faculty Forum had earlier expressed solidarity with Doolla, saying he had acted according to institutional procedures after finding Sahil in “unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone”.
“We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was discharging his duties in line with the institute’s Senate-approved academic policies currently in force,” the forum said, while expressing condolences to Sahil’s family.
According to the forum, Doolla was invigilating a mid-semester examination from 11 am to 1 pm on September 18 when he noticed a student using a smartphone without authorisation. The forum described this as “academic malpractice” and said Doolla reported the matter to institute authorities as required under the approved procedure.
Sahil’s family has alleged caste-based harassment and called for a thorough investigation, including a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His parents have filed a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, alleging discrimination that they say contributed to his death.
Sahil’s uncle told ANI that the family wanted clarity about what happened inside the examination hall after learning that the student had been using a mobile phone.
“We want to know why the students who have died so far have all belonged to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Why is this happening to us? If this is not caste-based harassment, then what is? We are the guardians of the Indian Constitution, and if injustice is inflicted upon us, the whole country is watching; Sahil deserves justice. Sahil's family deserves justice,” he said.
“There must be a full inquiry, a CBI inquiry. After Sahil died by suicide, we learned he had been using a mobile phone; so, what exactly was happening inside the examination hall? What were the invigilators doing?” he added.
The uncle said the family received a message on September 17 informing them that Sahil had died by suicide but did not receive further details.
“That single sentence was all we got regarding our child. No one is willing to explain why or how it happened. Action must be taken against everyone within the administration who is culpable in Sahil's suicide case. There must be a CBI inquiry,” he said.
Sahil’s aunt also alleged that he had spoken to his father about caste-based discrimination shortly before his death.
“On Monday, he told his father about the caste-based discrimination he was facing. His father advised him, 'Son, just focus on your studies. These things don't matter; focus on your future.' That is what he was told,” she told ANI.
She demanded a CBI inquiry and strict action against anyone found responsible.
“Only then will Sahil and all the other students get justice. The parents of the students who have lost their lives in such incidents have also met us; they are deeply distressed, feeling that there is no one here to listen to them. Those children will get justice,” she said.
Sahil’s aunt also called on IIT Bombay to provide the family with CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the incident, without any alteration.
“We need the administration to provide us with full details regarding Sahil, CCTV footage, and all other evidence, exactly as it is. There must be no tampering with it; the truth must be revealed to everyone,” she said.
She alleged that more people could be involved than the professor and also accused the institute’s Director of involvement. These claims have not been established.
“Only one professor has resigned. That doesn't really matter to us because this incident didn't involve just one professor. A major conspiracy lies behind such a massive incident, and many people are involved in it. This includes the institute's director,” she said.
The aunt said the family received a call from a professor at around 8 pm informing them of Sahil’s death and travelled to IIT Bombay that night.
“That evening, we received a call from the professor at 8:00 PM informing us that Sahil had committed suicide. We simply could not believe it; we wondered if someone was playing a prank on us. That is what we were thinking. We rushed there that very night,” she said.
She alleged that no professor or Director met the family after they reached the institute.
“When we reached IIT, no professor or director came to meet us; no one spoke to us. Why did that happen? What happened? No one told us anything,” she said.
She also questioned why an inquiry had not been initiated into the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death and said the family had faced pressure after raising the issue.
Explaining why the family invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, she said: “People ask why we invoked the Atrocity Act. The reason is that the students who have committed suicide so far have all belonged to SC or ST communities, not other castes. Why is injustice constantly being inflicted upon our children?”
“Aren't our children the future of this country? All children are the country's future. They should all be treated equally, but that is not happening. Our child is innocent; he did not do anything,” she added.
The aunt said the family had still not received details about CCTV footage or the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s death, and had not been shown his mobile phone or laptop.
In an earlier statement issued on September 19, IIT Bombay had said the student was caught cheating during an examination. The institute later issued a formal apology and retracted its earlier characterisation of the incident.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has transferred the case concerning Sahil’s death to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.
The student representatives said they would continue to seek accountability, transparency and institutional reform while working with the institute.
“We will continue to raise our concerns, represent the voices of students, and work constructively with the Institute towards building a safer, more accountable and supportive campus. IIT Bombay students are strong. IIT Bombay students are united. Student concerns must remain with the students,” the statement concluded.
(With ANI inputs)
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