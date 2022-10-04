NewsIndia
'We do not need a certificate from him': Nitish Kumar's JDU slams Prashant Kishor

While beginning his 3,500-kilometre long 'padayatra', as part of his 'Jan Suraj' campaign, Prashant Kishor had attacked all the political parties that have ruled Bihar and said that the condition of the state has not changed since 1990.

Oct 04, 2022

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) on Monday (October 3, 2022) slammed its former national vice president Prashant Kishor for saying that Bihar remains a laggard despite over a decade of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's claim of good governance. Taking a swipe at Kishor, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that they don't need a certificate from him. 

"The people of Bihar know how much progress there has been under Nitish Kumar's rule. We do not need a certificate from Prashant Kishor. Though like any other citizen he is free to take out a march or a demonstration," the JD(U) chief told reporters.

Lalan also accused Kishor of working "on behalf of the BJP" and wondered about the source of funding for his much publicised 'Jan Suraaj' campaign.

"How many times do we see even well-established political parties putting out full-page ads? He did that for his pada yatra yesterday. Why I-T (income tax) department, CBI or ED are not taking note? The only possible explanation is that he is enjoying the backing of those ruling the Centre," he said.

Condition of Bihar has not changed since 1990: Prashant Kishor 

Earlier on Sunday, Prashant Kishor had attacked all the political parties that have ruled Bihar and said that the condition of the state has not changed since 1990. 

After starting his 3,500-km padayatra from the state's West Champaran district, Kishor said that people here are bound to migrate to other states.

"We have been listening for 30-40 years that education and health services would be improved but nothing has changed in the state. In 1990 Bihar was the poorest and most backward and in 2022 it still remains the same. People here are bound to migrate to other states," he said.

Prashant Kishor, who has worked with politicians of all hues, began his padayatra from the Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran district on October 2, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. 

Kishor and his supporters will attempt to reach every panchayat and block of Bihar during the yatra which is likely to take anywhere between 12 and 15 months to complete.

His move, however, is viewed with skepticism by the state's hard-nosed politicians who view him as a mercenary.

(With agency inputs)

