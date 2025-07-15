We Do Not Seek War, But We Do Not Surrender: Iran

After a conflict with Israel and the US, Iranian administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani on Tuesday stated that Iran has not initiated any wars in modern history and isn't seeking conflict, but will stand firm against coercion and bullying.

While addressing the weekly press conference, Mohajerani said that the administration has recently delivered this message to the world through different channels, including diplomatic meetings and interviews.

“We do not seek war, but we do not surrender either,” she said, Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The spokesperson emphasised that the administration's goal is to ensure that the people enjoy the best life possible, and they will continue to work towards this objective.

Mohajerani praised the Iranian nation's resilience during the recent 12-day Israeli-U.S. aggression, attributing their strength to their deep-rooted values. She noted that despite frequent attacks due to Iran's strategic location, the nation has consistently defended its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani highlighted President Masoud Pezeshkian's message to Iranians abroad, emphasising that they are the true owners of the country. She noted that despite facing psychological and economic pressures, the world witnessed remarkable unity among the Iranian nation.