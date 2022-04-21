We don’t want to bulldoze, we don’t want to divide people: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has taken on the BJP once again! Slamming the saffron party for its demolition drive in Jahangirpuri in Delhi, the West Bengal Chief Minister said she doesn't believe in bulldozing. "We don’t want to bulldoze. We don’t want to divide the people, we want to unite the people. Unity is our main strength, culturally you will be very sound if you are united. But, if you are divided, it will fall," Banerjee was quoted by ANI.

Kolkata | We don’t want to bulldoze. We don’t want to divide the people, we want to unite the people. Unity is our main strength, culturally you will be very sound if you are united. But, if you are divided, it will fall: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/S2SSGndzCS — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the status quo until further orders on the razing of buildings in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, and said it would take a serious view of the demolition that was carried out even after its order was communicated to the NDMC mayor. Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday (April 20) as part of the drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leadership had decided to send an all-women fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, which was rocked by communal violence recently, on Friday (April 22), party sources said here. The team comprising six MPs will submit its report to party supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee. The TMCs' decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri comes days after the BJP sent similar teams to Bogtui in Birbhum district where nine people were burnt alive, and Hanshkhali in Nadia district where a minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped.

The TMC's six-member fact-finding team comprises Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Mala Roy, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, and Aparupa Poddar, the leader said. Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president and party Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh has ridiculed the Trinamool Congress`s decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri. "At Jahangirpuri, there had been a case of communal violence. The Delhi Police effectively brought the situation under control and arrested the accused. And now the Trinamool Congress is sending its team there to instigate the violence further. It is strange that there have been so many cases of communal violence in West Bengal and the ruling party in the state is bothered about it," he told IANS.

Jahangirpuri witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday (April 16).

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV