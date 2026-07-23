Amid the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over irregularities in the NEET examination, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that the Central Government has reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue and has issued multiple formal invitations to student representatives for discussions.
Speaking to ANI about the latest proposal for talks with the youth-led movement, the minister emphasised that the Government is not allowing "prestige" to obstruct the path to a resolution.
"The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any place and any time," Singh said.
Stressing the government's flexible approach, Singh, who is also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office, said, "We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution."
The Union Minister further offered the protesters the option to choose the venue for the proposed meeting, with the aim of ensuring a comfortable and conducive environment for the dialogue.
"Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the government for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," he added.
The Minister highlighted the Prime Minister’s decision to establish fast-track courts for paper leak cases and invited students to sit down with the government to find a resolution to their demands.
"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi himself is very sensitive towards this issue. As he said in his statement this morning, he gives the highest priority and importance to the interests of the youth. Inspired by this, he took the decision that all those found guilty and responsible for paper leaks will be judged through fast-track courts so that a decision is reached quickly and decisive action is taken. And this is a part of the series of continuous steps being taken by the government for the safeguard of the welfare of the interest of the students. Therefore, I once again appeal to you with great humility: come, sit down, discuss, and let us make an honest effort to find a solution to this situation," Singh said.
This outreach comes amid large-scale protests underway at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, led by the 'Cockroach Janta Party' along with various student organisations.
The protesters are demanding accountability and systemic reforms following the 2026 NEET paper leak and other related examination discrepancies.
Earlier this week, Union Health Minister JP Nadda met a CJP delegation to hear their demands, which include the resignation of the Education Minister and compensation for affected students.
While the government has expressed readiness for a detailed parliamentary debate, the CJP has insisted on specific assurances and neutral venues for further negotiations.
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