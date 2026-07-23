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'We don't stand on prestige': Centre ready for talks with students anytime

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reiterated the Centre’s willingness to hold talks with CJP-led student protesters over NEET irregularities, urging them to engage in dialogue to find a resolution.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
'We don't stand on prestige': Centre ready for talks with students anytime
Image Credit: IANS

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