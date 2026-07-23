"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi himself is very sensitive towards this issue. As he said in his statement this morning, he gives the highest priority and importance to the interests of the youth. Inspired by this, he took the decision that all those found guilty and responsible for paper leaks will be judged through fast-track courts so that a decision is reached quickly and decisive action is taken. And this is a part of the series of continuous steps being taken by the government for the safeguard of the welfare of the interest of the students. Therefore, I once again appeal to you with great humility: come, sit down, discuss, and let us make an honest effort to find a solution to this situation," Singh said.