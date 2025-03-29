Advertisement
PM MODI

'We Had Very Good Talks': US President Trump Praises 'Great Friend' PM Modi Amid Tariff Concerns

US president Trump praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership qualities, calling him a "great prime minister."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 07:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'We Had Very Good Talks': US President Trump Praises 'Great Friend' PM Modi Amid Tariff Concerns Image: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed positiveness about the ongoing India-US tariff talks and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, referring to him as a "great friend."

During a press interaction at the swearing-in ceremony of US attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba, Trump praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership qualities, calling him a "great prime minister."

Trump said, "Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we've always been very good friends."

"India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world... They're very smart. He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister," he added.

The US president's comments followed Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US in February, during which the leaders unveiled plans to negotiate the first phase of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025, which would strengthen the economic ties between the two nations.

 

