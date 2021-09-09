We have adopted BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan: PM Narendra Modi at 13th BRICS summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 9) chaired the 13th BRICS summit. The summit was virtually attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing the summit, PM Modi said that India has adopted the BRICS counter-terrorism action plan. He said that India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners during its presidency of the grouping.

PM Modi said that BRICS has made many achievements in the last one and a half decades. "Today we are an influential voice for emerging economies of the world," he added. He further said that there is a need to ensure that BRICS is more productive in the next 15 years.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

