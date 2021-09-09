हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BRICS

We have adopted BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan: PM Narendra Modi at 13th BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 9) chaired the 13th BRICS summit. The summit was virtually attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

We have adopted BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan: PM Narendra Modi at 13th BRICS summit
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 9) chaired the 13th BRICS summit. The summit was virtually attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing the summit, PM Modi said that India has adopted the BRICS counter-terrorism action plan. He said that India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners during its presidency of the grouping.

PM Modi said that BRICS has made many achievements in the last one and a half decades. "Today we are an influential voice for emerging economies of the world," he added. He further said that there is a need to ensure that BRICS is more productive in the next 15 years.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BRICSBRICS SummitNarendra ModiTerrorism
Next
Story

Is farmers' IPC different from country's IPC?: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij promises 'impartial' inquiry in to Karnal clash

Must Watch

PT10M18S

Emergency landing strip just 40 km far from Pakistan - watch Badhir News