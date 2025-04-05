‘We Have Been Dumb And Helpless But Not Anymore’: Trump Says China Hit Harder In Tariff War

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that China is facing greater losses than the United States in the ongoing trade war caused by tariffs imposed during his administration.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post’ but not any longer.”

Trump’s comments came a day after a sharp drop in US stock markets raised fears of a global economic slowdown. Despite this, Trump defended his administration’s tough stance on trade, saying it was necessary to protect American workers and bring back investment.

“We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he added.

The trade tensions escalated further this week after China announced new tariffs on US goods. Starting April 10, Beijing will impose an additional 34% duty on all imports from the US, on top of the existing rates. The decision was confirmed by China’s finance ministry.

In response to US tariffs, China’s foreign ministry said it would continue to take strong measures to protect its interests. “The US should stop using tariffs as a weapon to suppress China’s economy and trade, stop undermining the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people,” the ministry said.

Trump has raised tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 34%, taking the total tariffs on Chinese imports this year to 54%. These moves are part of broader trade measures targeting multiple US trading partners.