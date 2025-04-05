Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2882338https://zeenews.india.com/india/we-have-been-dumb-and-helpless-but-not-anymore-trump-says-china-hit-harder-in-tariff-war-2882338.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP TARIFFS

‘We Have Been Dumb And Helpless But Not Anymore’: Trump Says China Hit Harder In Tariff War

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 08:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘We Have Been Dumb And Helpless But Not Anymore’: Trump Says China Hit Harder In Tariff War Picture source: AP

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that China is facing greater losses than the United States in the ongoing trade war caused by tariffs imposed during his administration. 

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post’ but not any longer.” 

Trump’s comments came a day after a sharp drop in US stock markets raised fears of a global economic slowdown. Despite this, Trump defended his administration’s tough stance on trade, saying it was necessary to protect American workers and bring back investment. 

“We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he added. 

The trade tensions escalated further this week after China announced new tariffs on US goods. Starting April 10, Beijing will impose an additional 34% duty on all imports from the US, on top of the existing rates. The decision was confirmed by China’s finance ministry. 

In response to US tariffs, China’s foreign ministry said it would continue to take strong measures to protect its interests. “The US should stop using tariffs as a weapon to suppress China’s economy and trade, stop undermining the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people,” the ministry said. 

Trump has raised tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 34%, taking the total tariffs on Chinese imports this year to 54%. These moves are part of broader trade measures targeting multiple US trading partners.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK