'We Have Come Together To Stay...': Thackerays Reunite As Joint Political Push Brings Estranged Brothers Back Together - 10 Key Points

Political rivals who have and have been estranged for the last twenty years came together to share a stage for a shared aim. Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Supremo Raj Thackeray held a joint public rally at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai's Worli. This comes days after the Maharashtra government withdrew the three-language policy resolutions after facing a 'Hindi imposition' charge.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, informing about the cancellation of the two government resolutions that were passed on April 16 and June 17, announced that a committee, under the leadership of Dr. Narendra Jhadav, will be formed to discuss the implementation of the three-language formula in the state.

A joint morcha to protest the policy by the estranged Thackeray brothers was announced to be held on July 5. However, after the government canceled the resolutions, it was turned into a 'victory' rally by the respective parties. The coming together of Uddhav and Raj has turned into a big political show in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray Speech

Here are the key points Uddhav Thackeray raised in his 'victory' speech:

1- Uddhav Thackeray, in his address, made a big remark and said, "We have come together to stay together." He wanted to convey that the coming together of the Thackeray brothers is not temporary.

2- "I want to tell you all that us coming together is just a trailer. This is just the beginning..." Uddhav Thackeray added.

3- Uddhav Thackeray said in his address, “Who are you to teach us about Hindutva? When riots were happening in Mumbai, we Marathi people had saved every Hindu in Maharashtra, be it anyone.”

“Yes, we are goons; if we get justice by being goons, we will do hooliganism,” Uddhav said.

4- Uddhav Thackeray also said, “When the BJP says that they want one Constitution, one Symbol, and one Prime Minister, then they should remember that one symbol is the tricolour and not the BJP's flag, which is only a piece of cloth used to clean utensils.”

5- Uddhav Thackeray added, “They always ask us what we did for Marathi people in Mumbai during our rule in BMC. Now we are asking the question: In the last 11 years of your rule, what have you done? You have pushed away Mumbai's important establishment to Gujarat. Businesses are being transferred to Gujarat. Big offices are going to Gujarat.”

Raj Thackeray Speech

Here are the points that the MNS leader raised:

1- Raj stated, "I had said in one of my interviews that my Maharashtra is bigger than any politics and fight. Today, after 20 years, Uddhav and I have come together. What Balasaheb could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did it... The work of bringing both of us together..."

2- Raj Thackeray said, "Be it Gujarati or anyone else here, must know Marathi, but there is no need to beat people for that if they don’t speak Marathi."

ANI quoted the MNS leader as saying, "But if someone shows useless drama, you must hit below their eardrums. I tell you one more thing: if you beat someone, don’t make a video of the incident. Let the person beaten up tell that he has been beaten up, you don’t need to tell everyone that you have beaten someone."

3- Taking a swipe at the Maharashtra CM, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, "Devendra Fadnavis managed to do what Balasaheb Thackeray could not bring Raj and Uddhav Thackeray together."

4- MNS chief told the crowd, "They diverted the issue, saying Uddhav Thackeray's son was educated from English medium, we have a list of leaders whose sons are educated from English medium. We were educated in the Marathi language. My son was educated in the English medium. I want to tell you that Balasaheb Thackeray and my father, Shrikant Thackeray, received their education from an English medium, and Lalkrishna Advani was educated in a Convent school. Can you question all these leaders?"

5- "Several politicians and film stars from South India have studied in English medium schools but are proud of Tamil and Telugu languages, the MNS chief said.

"Jayalalithaa, MK Stalin, Kanimozhi, Udhayanidhi, Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, they all studied in English," Raj said in his address.

Uddhav’s son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Raj’s son and MNS leader Amit Thackeray, were also present on the stage where both parties held a joint rally.

(with agencies’ inputs)