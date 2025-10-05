‘We Have Issues With...’: Jaishankar On US 'Unfair' Tariffs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday highlighted ongoing trade challenges with the United States, stating that discussions have yet to reach a resolution and describing certain tariffs imposed on India as “unfair”.

During a panel discussion at the Kautliya Economic Forum in New Delhi, Jaishankar said that India and the United States had yet to "reach a landing ground" in ongoing trade negotiations.

"Today, we have issues with the United States ... that we haven't yet arrived at a landing ground in our trade discussions. In addition, there a certain tariffs being levied on us, which we have publicly said are unfair," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar acknowledged the impact of the second tariff on energy imports from Russia but noted that other nations, some with more strained ties to Moscow, have faced similar measures. Emphasising perspective, he urged that the issue should not overshadow the broader bilateral relationship.

"In addition there is a second tariff .... which has picked on us. for sourcing energy from Russia and of course there are other countries that have done so, including countries that right now have a far more antagonistic relationship with Russia than we do. I'm not minimizing the issues. But I don't think we should take it to a point as though this is going to percolate to every dimension of the relationship,” he added, ANI reported.

EAM on US-China

Jaishankar also underlined the increasing influence of US-China relations on the global political landscape and warned of a growing trend of competition and risk in international affairs.

"Clearly, what we can see is that the US-China relationships in many ways are going to influence the direction of global politics," he said, ANI reported.