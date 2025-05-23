'We Have Maintained Status Quo': Civil Aviation Minister Naidu After India Extends Airspace Ban On Pakistan Flights

After India extended the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting its airspace for Pakistani aircraft and airlines till June 23, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Friday that the government has "maintained the status quo" on the matter.

Naidu said the government has simply maintained the existing status. "The NOTAM has been extended. We have maintained the status quo..." he told reporters.

This comes amid heightened security considerations and recent incidents involving Pakistani airspace.

Separately, on the revocation of security clearance to Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services, the Civil Aviation Minister assured that airport operations across the country remain unaffected.

"For the time being, on grounds of national security, we've removed the Turkish players from ground handling services, cargo services...we are not seeing any problem in the operations. We are going to take guidance from the security agencies in this regard..." he said.

Celebi was responsible for handling about 70 per cent of ground operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, including passenger handling, load control, cargo services, postal services, warehouse management, and bridge operations. It also operated at multiple airports across India.

Earlier in the day, India announced the extension of the ban on closure of its airspace for Pakistani aircraft till June 23.

India has extended NOTAM for Pakistan flights for one month, which will be in effect till June 23, 2025.

The Ministry stated, "Indian airspace is not approved for ACFTs registered in Pakistan and ACFTs operated/owned or leased by Pakistani airlines/operators, including military flights."

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight (6E 2142), which was caught in a sudden hailstorm near Pathankot on May 21, was denied entry into Pakistani airspace, which was sought by the pilot to avoid turbulence.

According to the crew's statement to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilot's request was dismissed by the Lahore Air Traffic Control.

"On 21.05.2025, Indigo A321 Neo aircraft VT-IMD operated flight 6E-2142 (Delhi -Srinagar). While cruising at FL360, aircraft entered hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot. As per the crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route; however, it was not approved," the DGCA said."

Later, the crew contacted Lahore to enter their airspace to avoid the weather, but the same was refused too," it added.