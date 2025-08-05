We Have Proof, Will Present In Court: Tejashwi Yadav On EC 'Irregularities' In Bihar Voter Rolls

"A response will be given... Many names are missing from the voter list, and we have several irregularities by the Election Commission with us. We will send this to the Election Commission and also present it in court," Tejashwi told reporters before leaving for Ranchi to attend the last rites of veteran leader Shibu Soren.

Yadav further elaborated, "We have demanded booth-wise data because many names have been deliberately excluded. For example, Vyas ji’s name is missing. In some houses, over 50 voters have been removed. These are not minor errors; they are serious irregularities, and we have proof. We will send this evidence to the Election Commission and also submit it before the court."

His remarks come amid an ongoing controversy over claims that he possesses dual voter ID cards.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Tejashwi, asking him to provide the EPIC number that he claimed was deleted from the Bihar voter list, despite the poll body stating that his name is present in the draft electoral roll.

The BJP has sharply criticised Tejashwi, alleging that holding two voter ID cards is a criminal offence and demanding strict action against him.

Meanwhile, Yadav confirmed that the RJD's planned "Vote Adhikar Yatra" has been postponed following the demise of Shibu Soren.

"There has been a schedule change, but the new date for the Yatra will be announced soon," he said.

Speaking about Shibu Soren’s death, Yadav expressed deep sorrow. “We received the sad news yesterday. We are now heading to Ranchi to pay our last respects. Shibu Soren ji fought for the poor, the underprivileged, and especially for tribal rights. He was also a long-time ally of my father and the RJD-JMM alliance. His passing is a political loss for the nation, and we offer our full condolences to his family.”

Yadav is expected to join other national leaders at Nemra village in Jharkhand on Tuesday, where Soren's last rites will be performed.