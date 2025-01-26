'We Join Them In Recognising Its Enduring Significance...': US Extends Greetings To India On Republic Day

The United States extended greetings to India on Republic Day, and said Washington joins New Delhi on the occasion to recognize its "enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy."

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a statement, said the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the "defining relationship of the 21st century."

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said in his statement.

Stating that the US looks forward to deepening the cooperation between the two countries, Rubio stressed the importance of Quad to promote a "free, open, and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region.

"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century. The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realize the tremendous potential of our economic relationship. We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the year ahead, including by advancing our joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.

In a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at the Kartavya Path, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations today. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Earlier this week, Marco Rubio marked his first day as the new US Secretary of State by hosting the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for a significant meeting of the QUAD alliance between the four nations, emphasising the commitment of the alliance in strengthening economic opportunity and ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held the meeting with his Quad counterparts--External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japan's Takeshi Iwaya, and Australia's Penny Wong--at the US Department of State.

He also held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Washington, DC, reaffirming the shared commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership, an official press release by the US Department of State said.

Secretary Rubio and EAM Jaishankar affirmed a shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India. They discussed a wide range of topics, including regional issues and opportunities to further deepen the U.S.-India relationship.

Secretary Rubio also emphasized that the Trump Administration desires to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to irregular migration.