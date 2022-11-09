'We must have zero tolerance for greenwashing': UN Chief at COP27 in Egypt

Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt): Commitments towards net-zero carbon emission cannot be a mere public relations exercise and if one wants to win the fight against climate change it is imperative to have zero tolerance for greenwashing, said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the ongoing COP27 summit.

"We must have zero tolerance for net-zero greenwashing," said the Secretary-General. He made the remarks at the launch of a put out by Net-Zero Expert Group. Greenwashing is when a company misleads the public to believe it is doing more to protect the environment than it is actually doing. Calling the report a how-to guide to ensure credible, accountable net-zero pledges, he explained that it provides clarity in four key areas -- environmental integrity, credibility, accountability, and the role of governments.

"Solving the climate crisis requires strong political leadership. I urge all government leaders to provide non-state entities with a level playing field to transition to a just, net-zero future," a United Nations statement quoted the Secretary-General as saying.

Since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, the world has seen an increasing number of net-zero commitments and pledges from the private and financial sectors and local governments.

The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC or COP 27 will be held at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt from November 6 to 18 in an effort to build on previous successes and pave the way for effectively tackling global climate change.

This year's COp27 summit will be even more crucial in the backdrop of several extreme weather events -- typhoons in Bangladesh, unprecedented floods in Pakistan, dry rivers in China, and droughts in Africa, among many others.