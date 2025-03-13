Haryana Civic Poll Results: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the civic polls in Haryana, bagging nine of the ten mayoral seats. While the BJP workers celebrated the victory, the Congress camp remained unfazed by the loss. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that there is nothing new in the BJP's victory as they have won the civic polls earlier as well.

"BJP won before also. What is new in this?... We never said that we contested these elections seriously... Even when I was the Chief Minister, I never participated in the Panchayat elections. Only brotherhood works in these elections... The result would have been a loss for us if we had a seat (in local bodies) and lost it... Mostly independent candidates stand in these elections," he said.

In the outgoing municipal corporations, BJP had its mayors in seven civic bodies but it has now won nine of the 10 mayoral polls. The Congress, which was looking to turn around its electoral fortunes after suffering a defeat in the 2024 Assembly polls, failed to open its account. The opposition party lost in Sonipat, where it had its mayor, and Rohtak, considered a stronghold of the Hooda family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the victory is an expression of people's unwavering faith in the development works of the state government headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

"I want to assure people of the state that we will spare no effort in fulfilling their expectations and aspirations," he said on X.

Independent candidate Inderjeet Yadav was the only non-BJP nominee to win a mayoral seat. She was elected from Manesar, where municipal elections were held for the first time.