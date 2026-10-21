/'We promise peace, but...': CJP activists sign bond, walks out of Tihar jail

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday (October 21) after a special executive magistrate (SEM) court ordered their release on personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each. The two gave written undertakings to maintain peace and public order, follow the law during protests and avoid demonstrations at Jantar Mantar while the site is de-notified for agitation.
The court said that the undertakings and peace bonds were sufficient in the present case and that there was no need to send the activists back into judicial custody. It directed them to appear before the SEM court whenever required during further proceedings and comply with the conditions of their bonds and voluntary undertakings.
The two also affirmed their faith in the judiciary and its institutions, including the SEM court. They said they would continue to protest within the limits set by the Constitution.
Das and Ranka were arrested on October 13 over allegations that they entered the Jantar Mantar protest site without authorisation and obstructed police personnel from performing their duties. They were sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14, followed by a two-day extension on October 19.
CJP's Head of Legal Affairs, Ratna Singh, welcomed the court's decision, saying the activists had finally been released after delays.
“There were delays, but today, finally, these boys are out. I think, as CJP, we absolutely feel that this was necessary. Now that they are out, we are all happy about it. We welcome the decision,” she told ANI.
She said that the legal team had not so far received a copy of the order and was waiting for the formal document.
She also responded to the Delhi High Court's oral observations about the activists' ages during an earlier hearing. Das is 27, while Ranka is close to the age bracket commonly associated with Generation Z, she said.
“The high court made certain oral observations, but those were their observations... Saurav Das is 27. He is absolutely Gen Z. Ashutosh is borderline Gen Z, and we relate to the cause of the youth. We are ultimately the youth of this country, so of course, we are the youth,” she added.
Advocate Abhik Chimni, who represented the activists, said the court ordered their release after hearing arguments against extending their judicial custody.
“On the 19th, they were remanded to two days of custody, and today those two days have concluded. An application for further custody was filed, citing various reasons. We, of course, endeavoured to convince the court that these reasons were insufficient and that we did not concur with them. Having heard the arguments, the court requested our sureties and, based on them, issued a release order,” he told ANI.
He said the activists had submitted an undertaking to maintain law and order and had made clear that they planned to continue protesting.
“The order has not yet been received, so I cannot specify its exact details. There is an undertaking bond, a standard procedure in which we have affirmed that we will not breach law and order, something we never intended to do in the first place. We have also stated that we will continue to protest,” he said.
After leaving Tihar Jail, Das appeared before the media and raised his fist. Ranka shouted “Inquilab Zindabad” before the two got into their car and drove away.
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