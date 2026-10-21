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'We promise peace, but...': CJP activists sign bond, walks out of Tihar jail

The SEM court directed Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to appear for future hearings and avoid protests at Jantar Mantar while the site is de-notified. The two were arrested on October 13 over allegations of unauthorised entry and obstructing police personnel.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
'We promise peace, but...': CJP activists sign bond, walks out of Tihar jail
Image Credit: CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka walk out of Tihar Jail. (Photo: ANI)

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'We promise peace, but...': CJP activists sign bond, walks out of Tihar jail
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