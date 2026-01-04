Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003024https://zeenews.india.com/india/we-re-going-to-be-running-it-trump-after-maduro-s-arrest-3003024.html
NewsIndia‘We’re Going To Be Running It’: Trump After Maduro’s Arrest
DONALD TRUMP

‘We’re Going To Be Running It’: Trump After Maduro’s Arrest

Following the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced the United States would “run” Venezuela for a period and declared that Washington would oversee a transition while rebuilding the country’s oil sector and maintaining a continued American presence tied to energy interests.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 06:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘We’re Going To Be Running It’: Trump After Maduro’s ArrestImage: ANI

Following the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced the United States would “run” Venezuela for a period and declared that Washington would oversee a transition while rebuilding the country’s oil sector and maintaining a continued American presence tied to energy interests.

During a news conference in Mar-a-Lago, President Trump outlined what he described as an extraordinary US operation and its aftermath.

Asked who would govern Venezuela, he said, “We’re going to be running it with a group,” adding that the administration was already “designating various people” to manage the transition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here is a clean, polished rewrite with a strong news tone and clarity:

Trump said the United States was not ruling out deploying ground troops, asserting that Washington was “not afraid of boots on the ground” and noting that American forces had already been involved in the operation.

He said the US was prepared to take further action if required, stressing that it was “ready to go again if we have to.”

The president added that Washington would maintain a continued presence linked to Venezuela’s oil sector, arguing that restoring energy infrastructure was key to stabilising the country and financing its recovery.

Trump said the objective of the operation was to prevent remnants of the Maduro regime from retaining influence.

When asked whether he feared “bad elements” could still remain, Trump said the US was aware of their identities and monitoring them closely, adding that their behaviour had already begun to change.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Venezuela military strike
How Would US' Military Strike On Venezuela Affect China And Russia? Explained
US Venezuela Tensions
Inside US' Military Operation In Venezuela - What Is Next For Caracas Politics
US Venezuela Tensions
Trump Releases First Picture Of 'Captured' Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
US Venezuela Tensions
Real-Time Video To Nicolas Maduro's Location - Trump's 5 Major Revelations
US Venezuela Tensions
Trump's Next Global Target: After Venezuela, Is Iran Next On US' Radar?
mms leak
Who Is Sakshi Shrivas? Meet IIT-Grad, Ex-Google Engineer Caught In 'MMS Leak'
President Nicolas Maduro
Who Is Nicolas Maduro? Early Life And His Reign As Venezuelan President
India's First Hydrogen Train
India's First Hydrogen Train: Route, Speed, And Launch Details For Trial
US Venezuela Tensions
Why Trump's Military Action In Venezuela Contradicts 'Peace President' Image
Delta Force
What Is US Delta Force, The Ghost Unit That Just Snatched Venezuela's Maduro?