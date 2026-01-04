‘We’re Going To Be Running It’: Trump After Maduro’s Arrest

Following the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced the United States would “run” Venezuela for a period and declared that Washington would oversee a transition while rebuilding the country’s oil sector and maintaining a continued American presence tied to energy interests.

During a news conference in Mar-a-Lago, President Trump outlined what he described as an extraordinary US operation and its aftermath.

Asked who would govern Venezuela, he said, “We’re going to be running it with a group,” adding that the administration was already “designating various people” to manage the transition.

Trump said the United States was not ruling out deploying ground troops, asserting that Washington was “not afraid of boots on the ground” and noting that American forces had already been involved in the operation.

He said the US was prepared to take further action if required, stressing that it was “ready to go again if we have to.”

The president added that Washington would maintain a continued presence linked to Venezuela’s oil sector, arguing that restoring energy infrastructure was key to stabilising the country and financing its recovery.

Trump said the objective of the operation was to prevent remnants of the Maduro regime from retaining influence.

When asked whether he feared “bad elements” could still remain, Trump said the US was aware of their identities and monitoring them closely, adding that their behaviour had already begun to change.

(With IANS inputs)