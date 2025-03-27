'We Remain Committed To...': PM Modi Writes To Muhammad Yunus On Bangladesh National Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government to commemorate the Bangladesh National Day. In the letter to Yunus, the Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to advancing the partnership between the two countries.

While referring to the Bangladesh Liberation War as a "shared history in his letter, PM Modi highlighted the significance of mutual sensitivity. "I extend my felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh," PM Modi wrote.

"This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices that have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples," he wrote.

"We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the Prime Minister added.