'We Should Shut Parliament If...': BJP leader Nishikant Dubey On Supreme Court

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey on Saturday launched a sharp critique against the Supreme Court, stating that the apex court is responsible for "inciting religious wars" in the country. He added that if every issue is to be taken to the Top Court, there is no need for Parliament and State Assemblies to function.

"The top court has only one aim 'Show me the face, will show you the law'. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut," Dubey said, ANI reported.

Speaking on various recent judicial interventions, Dubey questioned the top court’s role in abolishing Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which earlier criminalised homosexuality.

"There was an Article 377 in which homosexuality is a big crime. The Trump administration has said that there are only two sexes in this world, either male or female...Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain or Sikh, all believe that homosexuality is a crime. One fine morning, the Supreme Court said that we abolish this case... Article 141 says that the laws we make, the judgments we give, are applicable from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Article 368 says that Parliament has the right to make all laws and the Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law. The top court is asking the President and Governor to tell what they have to go regarding the Bills. When Ram Mandir or Krishna Janamboomi or Gyanvapi comes, you (SC) says 'Show us the paper'. Mughals ke aane ke baad jo Masjid banne hai unke liye keh raho ho paper kaha se dikhao."

The BJP leader further added that the Supreme Court want to take this country towards "anarchy."

"How can you give direction to the appointing authority? The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. The Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that Parliament?... How did you make a new law? In which law is it written that the President has to take a decision within three months? This means that you want to take this country towards anarchy. When the Parliament sits, there will be a detailed discussion on this," Dubey said.

(With ANI inputs)