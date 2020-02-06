We still get nightmares, can understand pain of Nirbhaya's parents: Father of Telangana gangrape and murder victim

Hyderabad: While the noose is yet to tighten on the necks of Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case convicts, there is disappointment all around as justice is being delayed. The family of the veterinarian, who was brutally raped and murder near Hyderabad in Telangana, also feel the pain of Nirbhaya's parents, who are waiting for more than seven years for the hanging of the four convicts. The female veterinarian, named Disha, died in November 2019.

Zee News spoke to Disha's family who is still spending sleepless nights recounting the horrific rape and murder of their daughter. Speaking on the Nirbhaya case which is getting dragged on, Disha's father called it a complete system failure. He said that such people should be hanged within six months and the trial should be completed within a stipulated time frame.

Live TV

"If the punishment is stricter and more importantly faster then it will be a lesson to all such people. We have to respect the judicial system but at the same time, there should be the timeframe to complete trial and punishment. Legal loopholes should be plugged otherwise everyone will feel encounter is the correct option," added Disha's father.

When asked on Nirbhaya's mother breaking down and convicts' lawyers allegedly mocking her, the father said, "Even we couldn't control our tears looking at her plight. It's very sad and hurts."

Speaking on the family coping with the irreparable loss, her father said, "Disha's mother has been crying every day since the incident. She's in severe depression even now. My younger daughter gets nightmares and though she's going for her job I drop and pick her up from the main road where her office vehicle picks and drops. She's not going out anywhere apart from her office. I'm hardly able to sleep."

On being asked if they received any help from Telangana government or Centre, he asserted, "The Telangana government has transferred me to Hyderabad as I had sought but my request of providing an equivalent job for my younger daughter in Hyderabad is still pending. We don't want to leave her and she doesn't want to leave us. Right now she has a central government job and that's transferable. In normal circumstances, we wouldn't have bothered about it but now the very thought of leaving each other is not bearable. We even request the central government to ensure our younger daughter works and stays with us. Now she's our only daughter and we have to take care of each other though she will be married someday."

Speaking on people reacting to their situation, Disha's father said, "Everyone speaks to us with the utmost respect and try to help us. Even the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjannar calls us frequently and asks if we need any help or assistance."